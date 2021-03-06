Oil Price Forecast Significantly Bumped and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Analysts Significantly Bump Oil Price Forecast

Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research announced that they have made a “significant upward revision” to their oil price forecast this month. The company’s previous oil price forecast was $58 per barrel and $56 per barrel for 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Baker Hughes Count Shows 400+ USA Rigs

Baker Hughes reported that the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States hit 402 last week. The number marked a five-unit week-on-week increase.

Exxon in $1B+ North Sea Deal

ExxonMobil (XOM) signed an agreement with HitecVision, through its wholly owned company NEO Energy, for the sale of most of XOM’s non-operated upstream assets in the UK central and northern North Sea. The deal has a sale price of more than $1 billion.

OPEC+ Surprise Triggers Oil Price Surge

Bloomberg outlined that OPEC+’s decision to keep a tight limit on oil production next month sent prices soaring in a market that had been expecting additional supply.

Kerry Pitches Hydrogen to Oil and Gas Industry

Presidential climate envoy John Kerry said the U.S. oil and gas industry should embrace “huge opportunities” in producing and transporting hydrogen, Bloomberg highlighted.

Offshore Bill Would Give States More Say in Oil and Gas Leasing

U.S. Reps. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) and Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) introduced legislation intended to give state governors a bigger role in opening offshore development.

