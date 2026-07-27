Oil Price Action Telling a Nuanced Story, JPM Says

In a report sent to Rigzone late last week by Natasha Kaneva, J.P. Morgan’s Head of Global Commodities Strategy, J.P. Morgan analysts, including Kaneva, outlined that Brent oil prices had been “propelled” up nearly 40 percent in July, “putting it on pace for its strongest monthly gain since March”.

The analysts stated in the report that, “at first glance, it appears geopolitics has once again taken the wheel in energy markets”. They added, however, that “price action … is telling a more nuanced story”.

“At around $100, Brent is trading just $13 above our estimated fair value for July of $87 per barrel (and our 3Q26 fair value of $86), implying that today’s market appears to be pricing in only a modest geopolitical premium,” the analysts said in the report.

“This is surprising, because our fair value assumed that the Strait of Hormuz would have begun reopening on June 1, with the tanker traffic, including re-routing, recovering to roughly 73 percent (16.3 million barrels per day) of pre-war levels by now,” they added.

“Instead, commercial traffic through the Strait is running at just 50 percent (11.1 million barrels per day). That figure includes almost 7.0 million barrels per day of pipeline re-routing - flows that are becoming increasingly vulnerable to severe disruptions following reports that the Houthis have begun enforcing a Red Sea blockade,” they continued.

This naturally raises two questions, the analysts stated in the report.

“The first is straightforward: if commercial traffic through both the Bab el-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz is severely disrupted, why are oil prices still relatively low?” they asked.

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“The simplest answer is that markets seem reluctant to reprice risk repeatedly,” the analysts noted, answering the question.

“Iran has signaled that mediators are engaged and that negotiations with the U.S. could proceed on the basis of national interests, leading investors to view a prolonged stalemate as unlikely - and to price in some form of near-term resolution,” they said.

The analysts went on to note in the report, however, that there is also “a more compelling fundamental explanation”.

“The market has rebalanced in a way that has kept prices relatively subdued,” they said.

“Since the start of the conflict, the world has lost roughly 11.1 million barrels per day of supply. Our initial expectation was that the burden of adjustment would fall overwhelmingly on inventories, with demand continuing to grow,” they added.

Instead, the opposite happened, according to the analysts.

“Demand fell by roughly 5.1 million barrels per day, offsetting nearly 46 percent of the supply loss, while inventory releases contributed a smaller 3.6 million barrels per day,” they said.

“The remaining gap was bridged by the surplus that existed before the conflict began. In other words, consumers - not inventories - did most of the heavy lifting,” they added.

That distinction matters, the analysts said.

“When a market rebalances primarily through inventory draws, prices typically rise. When it rebalances through demand losses, prices tend to be lower,” they pointed out.

“The end point is the same - a balanced market - but the path for prices is fundamentally different,” they added.

The analysts stated in the report that the scale of the demand loss is so extraordinary that it naturally invites skepticism, “particularly given that the global economy grew above potential during the first half of the year”.

“Has demand really fallen that much, or are we simply missing large secondary and tertiary inventory releases in countries that do not report their stock holdings?” the analysts asked in the report, highlighting that this “is a fair question”.

“China, for example, may be drawing from underground strategic storage that is not visible to satellites, with historical trade data suggesting these inventories could exceed 300 million barrels,” the analysts said.

“Visibility into global oil inventories is poor even across OECD countries, and it is considerably worse elsewhere,” they added.

Even so, the J.P. Morgan analysts revealed in the report that they remain comfortable with their estimate of demand loss “because the bulk of the adjustment was driven by physical shortages rather than higher prices”.

“This was a forced correction, not the traditional form of demand destruction that occurs when consumers voluntarily reduce consumption in response to rising prices,” they said.

The analysts noted in the report that OECD countries, “where governments were able to secure alternative supplies and draw on ample inventories”, accounted for around 18 percent of the global demand loss and said “the burden of adjustment instead fell disproportionally on non-OECD countries and China”.

China absorbed the shock “more than any other country”, according to the report, which outlined that “by sharply reducing oil imports - by roughly five million barrels - it single-handedly relieved enormous pressure on the global market”.

Looking at the second question raised, the analysts said in the report that this was more forward looking.

“If these disruptions persist, when will they evolve from a logistical problem into a genuine global supply shortage, one capable of pushing Brent sustainably above $100?”.

Offering their answer to this question, the analysts said “not immediately”.

The first line of defense remains demand, according to the analysts, who stated that, if flows through Hormuz and the Red Sea fall by another four million barrels per day from current levels, the market could still avoid an acute shortage.

“But only if demand stays close to today’s depressed levels,” they highlighted.

China is central to that assumption, the analysts said, adding that they believe the country can continue to operate with crude imports roughly four million barrels per day below normal for another three months, “providing an ongoing buffer for the global market”.

“Even then, inventories would have to do far more of the heavy lifting,” they said.

“Under this scenario, the world would need to release an additional 210 million barrels if the conflict lasts one month, 315 million barrels if it lasts two months, and nearly 500 million barrels if it extends to three months - on top of the 500 million already drawn down since the conflict began,” they warned.

In principle, this is achievable, according to the J.P. Morgan analysts. In practice, however, it becomes progressively harder, the analysts said.

“The reason is simple: the U.S., which shouldered most of the inventory releases in April and May, is unlikely to repeat that performance - there is simply far less inventory left to draw down,” they noted.

“If disruptions persist, Europe, Japan, and South Korea would have to replace the fading US inventory impulse, or allow demand to crater,” they added.

The analysts warned in the report that these dynamics ultimately determine where prices go next.

“If the conflict is contained to one month, Brent is likely to remain capped at around a $94 monthly average,” they predicted.

“Eroding global inventory buffers have been largely offset by depressed demand and China’s unique ability to sustain exceptionally low crude imports. But those buffers are finite,” they added.

“Each additional month of disruption requires progressively larger releases from a shrinking pool of available barrels,” they continued.

“As a result, we estimate that each additional month adds roughly $7-8 per barrel to Brent, lifting monthly average prices to around $114 per barrel if disruptions extend to three months,” they went on to state.

The analysts also highlighted in the report that “China cuts both ways”.

“The same import restraint that helped cap prices becomes a tailwind once it reverses: our model suggests that even a one million barrel per day recovery in imports from September adds about $3 to the fair value,” they said.

In a report sent to Rigzone by the Standard Chartered team last week, Standard Chartered Bank Energy Research Head Emily Ashford outlined that the bank’s “core view” for crude oil is that price moves will “remain headline-driven, taking direction from near-term escalation and de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict”.

“Risks to the slow adjustment to the new normal are now in focus,” Ashford said in the report, warning that “the fragility of the MoU and ceasefire, and renewed attacks on vessels have paused the normalization process”.

“The timing of strategic reserve purchases, logistical lags and the return of demand - notably from China - will be key to price direction in H2,” Ashford projected in the report.

“We also expect resource nationalism and hoarding to emerge, particularly if any peace deal appears fragile,” Ashford added.

The Standard Chartered Bank Energy Research Head highlighted in the report that the recent escalation had pushed prompt spreads back to backwardation. Ashford pointed out that Brent blend for September delivery settled “at a six-week high of $89.22 per barrel on 20 July”, which the Energy Research Head highlighted was a week on week rise of $5.92 per barrel (+7.11 percent) and just above the 50-day moving average of $87.66 per barrel”.

“The next upside target would be the 100-day moving average at $94.95 per barrel,” Ashford added.

“Backwardation at the front of the curve has steepened, with the prompt to second month spread widening by $1.49 per barrel week on week to $2.08 per barrel, the highest for six weeks,” Ashford continued.

“Physical benchmarks have also moved higher; dated Brent - the primary assessment for crude oil in the North Sea - rose by $6.02 per barrel week on week to settle at $88.95 per barrel on 20 July”.

Ashford revealed in the report that Standard Chartered was maintaining its third quarter Brent crude average forecast of $85 per barrel “on the expectation of sustained geopolitical risk, ongoing supply disruption, and dwindling strategic reserves”.

Brent crude closed at $100.69 per barrel on July 23. The last time it closed at $100 per barrel or more was back in May.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com