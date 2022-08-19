Oil Posts Weekly Loss as Recession Fears Offset Demand
Oil fell for the week as lingering concerns over a global economic slowdown overshadowed signs of improving US demand.
West Texas Intermediate futures edged higher Friday in a choppy session but not enough to erase steep losses earlier in the week. Traders reported some pre-weekend liquidation with uncertainty around Iran’s supplies as the European Union and the US look to revive the nuclear agreement. Futures fell to the lowest in seven months earlier in the week as negotiators reported progress on talks between Iran and the EU, while China’s uncertain economic outlook sparked concerns about global demand.
“Any such deal would undoubtedly involve removing Iran oil sanctions,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, Commodity Index trader at Marex North America. “Speculators don’t want to get caught wrong-footed in the event of a key announcement.”
Meanwhile, US gasoline demand is picking up after pump prices tumbled and OPEC’s new secretary-general sounded a warning over “scarce” spare oil-production capacity, but concerns about weakening economic growth around the world continue to daunt the market. The market is also digesting mixed policy signals from Federal Reserve officials on interest rates.
“We have continued headwinds from the risk of an economic slowdown as central banks continue their efforts to bring down inflation by killing demand through higher rates,” said Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank’s head of commodity strategy. “It looks as if macro has the upper hand over the micro at this stage.”
Despite US and EU sanctions, Russian oil exports are robust, with the country shipping 7.4 million barrels a day in July, according to the International Energy Agency.
Continued Russian exports and weaker than expected demand “should limit the upside in prices,” analysts at ING Bank said in a note while lowering their forecasts for fourth-quarter international crude prices to $97 a barrel from $125.
Prices:
- WTI for September delivery rose 27 cents to settle at $90.77 a barrel in New York ahead of expiry
- The more active October contract rose 33 cents to $90.44.
- Brent for October settlement inched up 13 cents to $96.72
The gap between prompt Brent crude futures and the second month contract -- a measure of the market’s reading of near term supply and demand tightness -- has narrowed significantly recently. The spread was 63 cents a barrel in backwardation, compared with $2.08 at the start the month.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell To Keep Prelude FLNG Shut Down Over Pay Dispute
- Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand
- Exxon Inks India Offshore Exploration Deal With ONGC
- European Gas Set for Another Weekly Gain
- Aker Energy Delays Filing Ghana Field Plan Over Lukoil Involvement
- The Times Reports Ineos Founder Wants Stake in Man Utd
- Norwegian Oil & Gas Companies Splashing More Cash In 2022, 2023
- Significant Drop in USA Retail Gas Price Inflation
- Veteran Ships Drawn to Russian Oil Trade
- Stillstrom, Port of Aberdeen Working On New Cleantech Charging Tech
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Gazprom-Iran $40Bn Deal Faces Issues Over Corrosion And Sanctions
- Inflation Reduction Act Could Result In More Energy Service Inflation
- Energy Sec Sees USA Gasoline Prices Dropping Further
- US Shale Operators Not Capitalizing On High Crude Prices
- Top Headlines: 88 Energy Makes Billion Barrel Oil Announcement and More
- Saudi Aramco Betting Big On Carbon Storage
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries