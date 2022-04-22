Oil Posts Weekly Loss as Demand Fears Intensify
Oil dropped for the third week out of the last four with China facing a large consumption hit and the Federal Reserve signaling that it will aggressively tighten monetary policy to curb inflation.
West Texas Intermediate fell over $4 this week, settling near $102 a barrel after a volatile trading week. Fuel consumption in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, is expected to drop 20% in April from a year ago, according to people with inside knowledge of the country’s energy industry.
The country has imposed a series of lockdowns, including in Shanghai to stamp out a fresh Covid-19 wave. The drop in fuel demand is the equivalent to a decline of 1.2 million barrels a day, the people said.
“Shrinking demand is a direct result of the impact of lower economic activity globally,” said Claudio Galimberti, Rystad Energy’s senior vice president of analysis. This year, “oil demand is set to shed 1.4 million barrels per day, dropping below the highs set in 2019.”
The macroeconomic picture is also creating headwinds for crude. Investors are bracing for the U.S. central bank to hike interest rates at a rapid clip, with Chair Jerome Powell signaling two or more half percentage-point increases in comments on Thursday. The pivot has boosted the dollar, making commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Oil remains about 35% higher this year, despite the recent weakness, as the fallout from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rattle markets and roil crude flows. There are calls for the European Union to ban Russian oil, matching steps taken by the U.S. and U.K. Support for prices has also come from interruptions to supplies from Libya amid a wave of protests.
“We’re in this middle ground area where we are waiting to see whether EU will ban Russian oil,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index Ltd. That’s the one event that will change the course of oil prices considerably.”
Prices:
- WTI for June delivery dropped $1.72 to settle at $102.07 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for June settlement fell $1.68 to settle at $106.65 a barrel.
Shanghai, China’s main commercial hub, vowed to step up the enforcement of lockdown measures, disappointing expectations that its outbreak had peaked. Reflecting the drag caused by the disruption, economists polled by Bloomberg lowered their growth forecasts for the country once again.
Still, Morgan Stanley raised its forecasts for Brent crude by $10 for both the third and fourth quarters. The bank said it sees tighter market balances, with a deficit of about 1 million barrels a day persisting throughout the year, according to an April 21 note.
“Risks to prices are skewed to the upside,” the bank said. “We see a high risk that the EU will enact an import embargo for Russian crude, although it would probably be implemented with a lengthy grace period of four-to-five months.”
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Morgan Stanley Raises Oil Forecasts
- 2022 Oil Demand Expected to Stay Below 100MM Barrels Per Day
- U.S. Natural Gas Exports Growth Led By LNG
- Baker Hughes VP Becomes OEUK Task Group Chair
- BP Turning To BirAllah 13 Tcf Gas Project Following Tortue Ahmeyim
- BW Energy Buys FPSO For Maromba Project Off Brazil
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- Germany, ONE-Dyas Looking To Drilling For North Sea Natural Gas
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Libya Closes Biggest Oil Field
- Permian Explorers Drill Deep into Fracklog
- USA Energy Body Lowers 2022 Brent Oil Price Forecast
- Permian Drilling Permits Hit All-Time Monthly High
- Henry Hub Hits 13 Year High
- Texas Sees Oil Employment Rise In March
- USA Energy Bureau Issues Oil and Gas Lease Sale Notices
- Chinese Oil Demand Takes Lockdown Hit
- Marathon Petroleum Snaps Up Ecuador Oil
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates