Oil Posts Weekly Gain as Saudi Arabia Warns of Supply Cuts
Oil rose this week with Saudi Arabia’s warning that supply cuts may be warranted overshadowing multiple bearish developments.
West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $93.06 a barrel on Friday for a 2.5% weekly gain. Prices have been buoyed since the Saudi oil minister said the OPEC+ alliance may limit production to stabilize a volatile market. Meanwhile, the US central bank probably will continue raising interest rates to combat inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled. Higher rates are typically seen as damaging to energy demand.
“Powell reminded Wall Street that restrictive policy is required but we are not there yet, so recession fears and a deteriorating crude demand outlook is not warranted yet,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.
Oil has lost almost a quarter of its value since June on escalating concerns over a global economic slowdown, but seems to have found a floor around $90 a barrel this month. The prospect of a revived nuclear deal with Iran, which could lead to a surge in crude exports, has added to bearish sentiment recently.
With inflation still rampant, Fed officials revived concerns Friday that they would take continue to move aggressively to slow the economy.
“Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time,” Powell said in remarks prepared for a policy forum in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy.”
Prices:
- WTI for October delivery fell rose 54 cents to settle at $93.06 in New York
- Brent for October settlement rose $1.65 to $100.99
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- This Week's Oil Price Moves Explained
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- TotalEnergies Denies Involvement In Supplying Russian Jets With Fuel
- UK Energy Regulator Announces Tariff Cap Increase
- Energy Transfer Signs 20-Year LNG deal With Shell
- Algeria Sbaa Discovery Comes 28 Years After Last
- Major Oil Firms Investing Just 5 Pct Of Record Profits In Renewables
- Odfjell Drilling Gets Five-Year Deal For Deepsea Stavanger Rig
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- USA Oil Pours Into Asia
- Oil and Gas Recruiters Talk Staff Shortage
- Gazprom to Suspend Nord Stream Gas Supplies
- Bidding War Between Asia and EU on Who Gets Most USA LNG
- Rhine Seen Surging to More Navigable Level
- Texas Oil And Gas Employment Uptick In July Breaks 11 Year Record
- USA Oil and Gas Producers Recover and Reset
- Saudi Prince Says Oil Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand