Oil Posts Weekly Gain
Oil rose on Friday, cementing a gain for the week, as macroeconomic trends suggested stronger demand globally.
Crude has gotten a lift from signals that China’s usage will continue to grow, indications that the US driving season will be robust and expectations that the Federal Reserve’s pause in interest rate increases will provide the economy some temporary relief. Still, the rally is being capped as stockpiles continue to swell despite Saudi-led OPEC+ production cuts.
The production cuts, along with lost Russian barrels and wildfires in Canada have contributed to tightness in the heavy, sour crude market, but that has been partly balanced by ample availability of light, sweet grades from US shale producers, according to Greg Sharenow, managing director at Pacific Investment Management Co. This bifurcation has confused the market, he said.
Adding to this confusion are mixed signals from the physical market. Refinery outages in the US and Europe are threatening to further increase crude inventories at key hubs, including Cushing, Oklahoma, where stockpiles already are at the highest in two years. West Texas Intermediate is down 11% for the year.
“The oil market is very fragile, and refinery outages will disrupt the rebound that is starting to take hold for crude prices,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corporation.
Prices:
- WTI for July delivery rose $1.66 to settle at $71.78 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for August settlement climbed 94 cents to $76.61 a barrel.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- USA Crude Oil Output Growing But Slowing
- Novatek Registers Liquefaction Patent
- May 2023 Oil and Gas Deals Up in Value Year on Year: S&P Global
- Philippine Protesters Confront Conglomerate over LNG
- Which USA Oil Major Produced the Most in 1Q?
- Shell Faces Scrutiny after Raising Fossil Fuel Investment
- APA Corporation Names New VP Corporate Development
- Aramco, Other Firms Buy 2.42MM Carbon Credit Tons in Auction
- Ovintiv Closes Purchase of Midland, Sale of Bakken Assets
- Norway Oil Regulator Plans to Hike Area Fees
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Carbon Capture, CO2 Removal to Play Key Decarbonization Role: S&P Global
- North America Finally Breaks Rig Loss Streak
- Generative AI Will Have Profound Impact Across Sectors
- Aker BP Completes Record-Breaking Drill for North Sea Discovery
- Oil Falls as Surging Stockpiles and Fed Signals Damage Sentiment
- USA Buying 6MM Barrels to Refill SPR
- ADNOC Acquires Two New Rigs
- UK Government Announces New Oil and Gas Tax Changes
- EU Posts 2.8 Percent Lower Fossil Fuel CO2 Emissions for 2022
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- What New Oil and Gas Jobs Will Exist in the Future?
- USA Oil and Gas Supported Nearly 11MM Jobs
- ExxonMobil Sells Williston Assets
- Aker BP Makes Significant Oil Find Offshore Norway