Oil Posts Second Weekly Gain as Supplies Tighten
Oil posted a second weekly gain as evidence mounted that the decision by OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia to tighten supplies was making a mark across physical markets.
West Texas Intermediate settled near $74, the highest in over a month, supported by risk-on sentiment on Friday. Crude posted its first back-to-back weekly increase since May, with near-term time spreads flipping into a narrow backwardated structure, a bullish pricing pattern.
Saudi Arabia set large price increases for its crude to Europe and the Mediterranean after announcing an extension into August of its unilateral 1-million-barrel-a-day supply cut. The costlier Saudi grades are pushing refineries across the Atlantic Basin to seek alternatives, causing the price of Norway’s North Sea crude to surge.
Crude remains down about 10% this year, with tighter monetary policy, China’s lackluster recovery, and resilient Russian exports pressuring futures. This week’s price rise came despite a broad move lower in other risk assets, as robust US jobs numbers reinforced bets the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates.
US job gains slowed last month, according to data released Friday, but wage growth remained strong, reinforcing expectations of interest rate hikes.
Prices:
- WTI for August delivery rose $2.06 to settle at $73.86 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for September settlement $1.95 to settle at $78.47 a barrel.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Claims of Oil and Gas Underinvestment Are Overblown
- Biden Administration Invests in Solar Parts Manufacturing
- TTF NatGas Prices Have Collapsed
- Canada Energy Exports Down 7.3 Percent in Value in May
- Shell Sees Lower Gas Profit for Second Quarter
- USA Awards $200MM More in Grid Modernization Grant
- SLB Bags 5-Year Digital Deal with Petrobras
- LNG Canada to Begin Start-Up Activities Within Next Year
- Where Do Total Recoverable Oil Reserves Stand?
- North America Sees Rig Loss Regression
- USA Awards Contracts for SPR Purchase of 3.2MM Barrels
- Analysts Talk Saudi Oil Cut Extension
- 88 Energy Acquires Permian Assets with 1.1MMboe Reserves
- Shell Renewables Head to Leave Amid Fossil Fuel Shift
- Which USA State Had the Cheapest Gasoline on Independence Day?
- Norway Shippers, Rig Workers Agree Wage Hike, Averting Strike
- Saudis and Russia Extend Oil Supply Cuts
- Industry Body Launches Diversity and Inclusion Survey
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Frontera Makes Oil Discovery in Guyana
- Executives Predict Where WTI Oil Price Will End Up in 2023
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- TotalEnergies Find Could Hold 400MM Barrels of Oil Equivalent
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- Gulf of Mexico Sees Piracy Increase
- Americas Exploration Heats Up
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?
- Where Do Total Recoverable Oil Reserves Stand?