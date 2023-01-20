Oil Posts Second Weekly Gain
Oil rallied to the highest since mid-November, capping off its second straight week of gains on optimism over increased demand from China.
West Texas Intermediate rose to settle above $81 a barrel, posting a 1.8% weekly gain. Bolstering crude this week were forecasts for record consumption in China, a buying spree from the country’s largest oil trader and increased crude imports ahead of the Lunar New Year.
The end of China’s Covid-Zero policies has outweighed the concerns about a potential global economic slowdown that sent crude prices down 10% in the opening week of the year. Yet those recession fears haven’t completely abated. The prospects for further interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve caused some traders to shy away from risky assets such as equities and crude, restraining this week’s rally.
In coming weeks, markets will closely eye the effects of the EU’s sanctions on Russian refined products, implemented Feb. 5. The ban follows a similar price cap on crude shipments introduced last year. Meanwhile, European countries have pushed to lower the crude price cap on Moscow even further, but the Biden administration said it was inclined to oppose the move.
Prices:
- WTI for March delivery, the most active contract, rose $1.03 to settle at $81.64 a barrel in New York.
- The February contract, which settled at $81.31, expires on Friday.
- Brent for March settlement rose $1.47 to settle at $87.63 a barrel.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Does USA SPR Bill Have Any Chance of Becoming Law?
- US Climate Bill To Boost Renewables Investment To $114B By 2031
- Large Inventory Build Couldn't Push Prices Lower This Week
- Top Chinese Oil Trader's Buying Spree Sparks Market Curiosity
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Inflation Reduction Act Trying To Cut Out China From US EV Industry
- Analysts Predict Freeport LNG Restart Date
- Chesapeake Energy Sells Eagle Ford Package for $1.4B
- UK Crown Estate Leases Sites For 6 Offshore Wind Projects
- Energy Majors Standardizing Digital Supply Of Spare Parts
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?
- Gulf of Mexico Lease Sales Edge Closer
- Oil and Gas Market Recruitment Trends for 2023
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt
- Exxon's Climate Projections Were Very Accurate, Study Says
- Land Rig Activity In Key Regions Set To Rise In 2023
- Top Headlines: EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
- 2023 The Year of China's Covid Reawakening
- What Will Be the Top Theme for Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Eni Makes Zeus Discovery
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream