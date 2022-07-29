Oil Posts Second Consecutive Monthly Loss
Oil fell for a second-consecutive month as a deteriorating demand outlook offset concerns over tight physical supplies.
West Texas Intermediate rose Friday, bringing this week’s gain to around 4%. Futures nevertheless recorded their first back-to-back monthly decline since 2020 as fears of an economic slowdown fueled bearish sentiment across markets. The US economy shrank for a second quarter as rampant inflation undercut consumer spending. Citigroup Inc. says there are signs the oil market is moderating.
Still, Exxon Mobil Corp. doesn’t see any signs of major fuel demand destruction. “I wouldn’t tell you that we’re seeing something that would say we are in a recession, or near recession,” CEO Darren Woods said.
While oil has given up most of the gains seen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, the US benchmark is still up more than 30% this year. The surge in energy prices has underpinned oil producer earnings, with Exxon and Chevron Corp. joining Shell with record profits. A weaker dollar has also helped to boost commodity prices.
“The underlying fundamentals for oil still remain quite strong,” said Edward Bell, senior director of market economics at Emirates NBD Bank PJSC. “There are serious risks around supply: sanctions on Russia that will kick in more meaningfully later this year, OPEC+ topping out in terms of what it can add to the market and the supply response in the US not coming on.”
Oil production in Texas and New Mexico dipped in May, latest data from the US government showed, in the latest sign that growth is slowing the prolific Permian Basin. Growth has largely stalled even as producers add drilling rigs due to rising inflation in everything from labor to equipment costs.
Prices:
- WTI for September delivery rose 2.2% to settle at $98.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
- Brent for September settlement, which expired Friday, added 2.7% to $110.01 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.
- The more-active October contract gained 2.3% to $104.18.
The spread between WTI and Brent, also known as the arb, has widened as a reduction in Russian crude flows tightened markets in Europe. The global benchmark was at a premium of around $11 to US crude, compared with about $6 at the start of the month. The move is exacerbated by Brent crude’s September contract expiry, but the October spread is also wide at about $7 a barrel.
The US is optimistic that there could be some positive announcements from the OPEC+ meeting next week, a senior Biden administration official said. The gathering will determine whether President Joe Biden will receive the additional crude he requested for the global market during his visit to Saudi Arabia in mid-July.
“With no major signs of fuel demand destruction, oil seems like it will soon find a home above the $100 a barrel mark,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “WTI was unable to hold onto the $100 level as profit-taking kicked in,” he added.
(with assistance from Sharon Cho and Grant Smith)
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Texas LNG Blast Starting to Eat into USA LNG Exports to Europe
- Schumer-Manchin Deal Makes Industry And Environmentalists Happy
- Texas Upstream Sector Sees Spike In June Employment
- UK CCS Could Be Worth $120B+ to Local Employers
- Q2 Challenging for USA Upstream Merger Activity
- Drilling In South America Set To Peak During 2022
- Exxon Inks Deal For 20-Year LNG Supply With NextDecade
- Subsea 7, Van Oord Get Work On Guyana Gas-To-Energy Project
- Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
- Petrofac Gets Kittiwake Platform Support Job Extension
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico
- Guyana Going Big League With O&G Revenues To Pass $1 Bn In 2022
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- USA EIA Lowers Oil Price Forecasts
- U.S. Crude Oil Exports Add $161 Bn To GDP Since Ban Lift
- Who Were the Biggest Oil and Gas Consumers in 2021?
- July USA Gasoline Demand Readings Lower Than Pandemic Era
- Brage Well Comes Up Dry
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Who Produced the Most Oil and Gas in 2021?
- Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record
- Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip