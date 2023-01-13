Oil Posts Largest Weekly Gain in Three Months
Oil posted its largest gain in three months this week, mostly recouping the prior week’s steep decline, as confidence in China’s recovery solidified among traders.
West Texas Intermediate rallied above $79 a barrel on Friday, capping a more than 8% weekly advance that marked its strongest week since October. China is ramping up purchases of crude after Beijing issued a fresh round of import allowances, and consumption is poised to surge to a record this year following the nation’s dismantling of its Covid Zero policy.
The factors that drove the selloff in the second half of 2022 — Chinese lockdowns and global recession fears — are now in reverse, said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB.
“When China reconnects with Asia and the world, there will be a significant increase in demand,” Schieldrop said.
Bolstering sentiment across markets, US consumer prices in December posted the first monthly decline since 2020, fueling expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest-rate hikes.
Oil has pushed higher after a rocky start to the year, with forecasters from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand predicting prices will rally above $100 a barrel in 2023. There are also tentative signs that trading activity has picked up in the new year, with open interest across the main oil futures standing at its highest since late October.
Prices:
- WTI for February delivery was up $1.47 to settle at $79.86 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for March settlement rose $1.25 to $85.28 a barrel.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
- Upstream Oil And Gas 2023 Predictions Region-By-Region
- Bill Prohibiting Sale of USA SPR Oil to China Passes House
- Analyst Flags Freeport LNG Delay Risk
- China Re-Opening Has An Upside But Did Not Start With A Bang
- Low-Carbon Investments To Rise By $60 Billion In 2023
- Where Will Europe Get Its Diesel From in 23 Days' Time?
- Russia Is Increasingly Using Its Own Oil Tankers to Beat EU Sanctions
- BP Starts Construction Of New Utility-Scale Solar Project In Ohio
- EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
- EIA Slashes 2023 Brent Forecast
- Top Headlines: Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Oil Market Volatility Likely This Week
- Shale Worker Pay Growth Slows
- Winter Heat Wave Offers Reprieve From Energy Crunch - For Now
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Venezuela Oil Exports Fall Despite Iranian Help
- USA NatGas Demand Could Be on Track for Record Lows
- Canada Adds 100+ Rigs
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023