Oil Posts Fourth Weekly Loss on Demand Concerns
Oil slumped near $70 to mark a fourth-straight week of losses as concerns about demand growth persist.
It briefly appeared like West Texas Intermediate would manage to snap its losing streak, supported by signs that Iraqi oil exports likely won’t resume on Saturday and the US signaling it could purchase crude to refill the strategic reserve after next month. But a strong dollar Friday, which makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, wiped out those gains.
Over the week, oil has been pressured by the physical market showing signs of weakness amid poor refining margins and lackluster buying in some areas. The world’s two biggest economies demonstrated further evidence of cooling, with US jobless claims rising and China’s recovery waning. Money managers have piled into bearish bets in Brent, sending net longs to the lowest since December.
“The near term momentum in crude futures remains with the bears at least until we see more positive fundamentals from the demand side,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial Securities.
Crude has retreated by about 15% over the past month as bearish sentiment has gripped the market. Traders expect the US economy to inch closer to recession and China’s rebound has disappointed some market watchers, putting a question mark over energy demand. On Friday, Citigroup cut its forecast for Brent crude from $84 a barrel to average around $82 a barrel this year with demand continuing to underperform expectations.
So far, that’s outweighed the lift from supply cuts announced by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. However, further cuts may not be on the table for now, Reuters reported, citing an interview with Hayyan Abdul Ghani, Iraq’s oil minister.
Prices have found technical support near $70 and $75 a barrel so far but a decline below those levels could send oil tumbling quickly toward the mid-60s, market participants said.
Prices:
- WTI for June delivery fell 83 cents to settle at $70.04 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for July settlement slipped 81 cents to settle at $74.17 a barrel.
-With assistance from Natalia Kniazhevich.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Biden Govt Plans Carbon Capture Mandate for Power Plants
- Iraq Asks Turkey to Resume Kurdistan Oil Transport from Saturday
- Teekay Profit Rises to $169MM on Higher Spot Rates
- Faster Energy Permitting Figures in USA Default Compromise Talks
- Military Moves Out to Fight Alberta Wildfires
- Oil Sands in Canada Face Fire Threat
- ADNOC L&S and SeaOwl Ink Deal for Unmanned Supply Vessel Design
- Top Headlines: OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- Oil Posts Fourth Weekly Loss on Demand Concerns
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Could the Oil Price Crash in 2023?
- Shale Oil Drilling Getting Cheaper
- North America Rig Count Drops Again
- Monetary Forces Are Dragging Down Brent Oil Prices
- Canada Oil and Gas Cos React to Wildfires
- Invictus Strikes Oil, Gas in Zimbabwe
- Fresh UK Oil and Gas Strike Action Takes Place Today
- What Is Now Likely to Happen at The Next OPEC+ Meeting?
- Boarded Tanker is Found
- Oil Prices Caught by Technical Pull
- Hess Strikes Oil Anew Offshore Guyana
- Touchstone Well Test in Trinidad and Tobago Strikes Oil
- Houston Bound Oil Tanker Seized by Iran
- Vessel Hits North Sea Platform
- Key Oil Demand Landmark Expected This August
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Wintershall Dea Makes Major Oil Discovery Offshore Mexico