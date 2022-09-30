Oil Posts First Quarterly Loss in Two Years as Recession Fears Grow
Oil shed nearly 25% to post its first quarterly loss in more than two years as escalating fears over a global economic slowdown and a stronger dollar overshadowed concerns of tightness in oil supplies.
West Texas Intermediate settled below $80 a barrel Friday, down from a high of above $100 at the beginning of the quarter. Crude has been battered by the dollar’s surge to a record over recent weeks, as central bank rate hikes darken the outlook for global growth.
The shrinking price is a concern for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, which has signalled its willingness to protect oil prices. OPEC+ is discussing plans for an output cut, which could stem the slide and give the market more direction. Analysts from RBC Capital Markets to JPMorgan Chase & Co. have said the producer group could pull anywhere between 500,000 to 1 million barrels a day of supply.
“Next week’s OPEC+ meeting is the next big catalyst but expect trading until then to be choppy and reactive to dollar moves,” said Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management.
Meanwhile, China issued new crude import and fuel export quotas as it seeks to revive its economy, which has been hard hit by Covid-19 lockdowns and a housing slump. Crude prices rallied after the quota was announced, while the giant oil product allocation for exports weighed on profits from turning crude into refined fuels. Factory activity in the Asian nation struggled for momentum in September, while services slowed, data released Friday show.
Prices:
- WTI for November delivery fell $1.74 to settle at $79.49 a barrel.
- The more-active Brent contract for December settlement dropped $2.04 to close at $85.14 a barrel.
Widely watched time spreads in US oil futures have been ticking higher. The spread between the nearest two December futures contracts was at its strongest level in a month, indicating traders are growing steadily more bullish on the market’s outlook.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Norway Heightens Emergency Preparedness on NCS
- Biden Admin Readies New Sanctions Targeting Iran Oil Exports
- Europe Gas Falls as EU Ministers Back Measures to Contain Crisis
- Oil Prices Find Some Support
- Maersk Setting Up Offshore Wind Training Centre In Nagasaki
- U.S. Sets Solar Capacity Record Growth In Past Quarter
- Europe Spending $7.4Bn On Geothermal Heating By 2030
- Fitch Solutions Gives Oil Price Warning
- Wartsila Signs First-Ever Fleet Decarbonization Deal In Latin America
- Majors Shut-In Production Due to Hurricane Ian
- Major Hurricane Expected in Gulf of Mexico This Week
- Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
- Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself
- Several Leaks Found in Nord Stream Pipelines
- 12 Gulf of Mexico Platforms Evacuated as Ian Rages On
- California Looking To Ban Natural Gas Furnaces, Heaters By 2030
- Bring Down Pump Prices Now, Biden Says
- Gas Prices Like a Leaf in the Wind
- Fitch Solutions Raises Henry Hub Gas Price Forecast
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Lukoil Chairman Dies After Hospital Window Fall