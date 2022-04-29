Oil Posts Fifth Monthly Gain and Longest Run Since 2018
Oil logged gains for a fifth month after another tumultuous period of trading that saw prices whipsawed by the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine and a resurgence of Covid-19 in China.
West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 4.4% in April, marking the longest monthly winning streak since January 2018. With the war entering a third month, Germany has signaled that it wouldn’t oppose a European Union embargo on Russian oil, but expressed skepticism that it’s the most effective means of damaging President Vladimir Putin.
China’s outbreak has added another source of volatility. The nation’s leaders pledged to boost economic stimulus to spur growth, but virus lockdowns have swelled oil stockpiles. The world’s top crude importer is on course to register the weakest demand since the early days of the pandemic.
Crude is rallying with demand concerns perceived to be short-term while supply concerns are persistent, said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management. “Next week will be critical as we will get official selling prices from Saudi as a good litmus test for how much demand is suffering in China.”
As the path toward a potential embargo on Russian oil has grown clearer, the oil market’s structure has firmed. On Thursday, West Texas Intermediate was trading in its widest backwardation -- a structure that indicates tight supply -- in a month.
In earnings news, Big Oil is among the biggest corporate winners from Russia’s increasing isolation nine weeks into its invasion of Ukraine. Exxon Mobil Corp. tripled its share-buyback program to $30 billion and Chevron Corp. said it will repurchase a record $10 billion of stock before the end of this year.
Prices:
- WTI for June delivery slipped 67 cents to settle at $104.69 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for June settlement, which expires Friday, gained $1.75 to $109.34
- The more active July contract dipped 12 cents to $107.14.
Meanwhile, diesel futures in New York jumped to a fresh record on Friday in data going back to 1986 ahead of the contract expiration. It’s become the world’s most in-demand fuel as buyers compete for supplies from U.S. Gulf Coast refiners that have stepped up to plug the gap left by Russia.
(with assistance from Devika Krishna Kumar, Kevin Crowley and Alex Longley)
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Three U.S. Producers Raising Shale Output
- North Sea Regulator Fines Shell
- Oil Continues to Trade on Headlines
- Upstream Sector To Make Record Government Payments In 2022
- TotalEnergies To Invest Oil Cash In LNG And Renewables
- U.S. Renewables Power Generation Surpassed Nuclear In 2021
- Enterprise, Oxy Developing CO2 Sequestration Project In Texas
- Seadrill Scores Again With $404 Mn Deal For Three Rigs
- TotalEnergies Pays Up For Atapu Stake
- USA Energy Dep Issues LNG Export Authorizations
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- These 3 Things Will Take a Big Bite Out of Oil Demand in 2022
- Why Are the Majority of Leased Offshore Federal Waters Non-Producing?
- Peak Oil Might Be Just Three Years Away, McKinsey Says
- China's Interest In Shell's Russian Gas Stake Forcing Japan To Stay
- Russia Stops Gas Flows to 2 European States
- Top Headlines: Oil Tanker With 750T of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia and More
- Forecasters Predicting Gasoline Prices Will Rise Even Higher
- Transocean Brings In New Deals For Its Rigs
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now