Oil Plus Pens $3.3MM Maintenance Deal With North Sea Operator

Global oilfield consultancy specialist Oil Plus has secured a $3.3 million contract with a North Sea operator to develop and deliver a proactive topsides maintenance resilience and equipment reliability program to help enhance operational efficiency from one of its platforms.

Oil Plus said that this was the first campaign for its new maintenance and vulnerabilities team, set up specifically to support operators that acquire mature assets by providing business-critical equipment maintenance planning and offshore technical repair resources across the transition period.

A group of 15 experienced onshore and offshore engineers and technicians have been mobilized to support the project. They will be tasked with reviewing pre-existing operating procedures, identifying, and prioritizing business-critical remedial work, and liquidating any improvement and reliability backlogs for clients, to ensure ongoing production from assets is not hampered by equipment failures and unplanned outages.

For this specific campaign, the team will review the platform’s known areas of potential vulnerability to develop a production stability plan. It will also be supported by Oil Plus’s proprietary AIM smart maintenance software. The process will look at areas including power generation, gas compression, and seawater lift systems.

“When operators acquire mature assets, the safety-critical maintenance program remains a priority. Reviewing and implementing a revised business-critical maintenance program to ensure equipment resilience and reliability is also essential to ensure production efficiency,” Oil Plus global business development director Clarke Shephard said.

“We set up our maintenance and vulnerability team to provide this additional support to E&P businesses, by combining a talented crew of dedicated onshore and offshore personnel to deliver continuous data monitoring, reduce any backlog, and improve the overall visibility and health of assets.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as a key strategic partner to support this North Sea operator with its core maintenance and operations team with this unique service. We look forward to working with them to ensure equipment availability is maximized and full advantage is taken of planned outages to ensure production and operational efficiency,” Shephard added.

It is worth adding that Oil Plus employs 50 personnel in total and has plans to increase its Aberdeen team with another five recruits in the coming months to support further work being secured for its maintenance and vulnerability team.

As well as asset integrity management services, the business has been providing water treatment, injection, and production chemistry solutions to the global oil and gas sector for more than 40 years. The consultancy was acquired in 2017 by Aberdeen oil and gas entrepreneur Mark Cavanagh.

