Oil Near $150 the Last Time $4 Gasoline Hit 3 States
U.S. retail gasoline prices are poised to average more than $4 a gallon in three states for the first time in 13 years as energy prices surge and fan fears of inflation.
The average price of gasoline is already above $4 a gallon in California and Hawaii and, at $3.97 a gallon, is poised to cross the mark in Nevada as well, according to AAA. The last time that happened in three states at the same time was in 2008, a time when oil surged to an all-time record of more than $147 a barrel.
Average pump prices should exceed $4 in the third state of Nevada “because we continue to see the price of oil rise,” Devin Gladden, AAA spokeperson, said by phone.
While oil prices aren’t as high as they were a decade ago, other factors are contributing to higher pump prices in the Western U.S., including higher fuel taxes in California and a tanker truck driver shortage that’s interfering with fuel deliveries to Nevada, Gladden said. The record average pump price in the U.S. was $4.11 a gallon, reached in July 2008.
The Biden Administration is facing increased pressure to relieve rising energy costs by tapping the country’s strategic reserves or by banning U.S. exports entirely. The President said he’s directed his top economic aides to focus on reducing energy costs, which he blamed for accelerating U.S. inflation.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Shell Ditches Dutch from Name
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback
- Yinson Wins $5.2B Petrobras FPSO Supply Gig
- Coral-Sul FLNG Complete, Ready To Set Sail For Mozambique
- Political Pressure to Rein in Commodity Prices Increasing
- Saipem Inks Transport And Installation Deals With Chevron, TPAO
- FAR Starts Drilling Campaign Offshore Gambia
- Oil Near $150 the Last Time $4 Gasoline Hit 3 States
- WoodMac Weighs in on COP26
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- Baker Hughes Invests in Turquoise Hydrogen
- Sembcorp Marine Integrates Hull And Topsides For Shell GOM Project
- Noble Shareholder To Vote Against Merger With Maersk Drilling
- Tullow Oil Set To Increase Stake In Two Oilfields Offshore Ghana
- USA EIA Releases Latest Oil Price Forecast
- Ex-ExxonMobil Rep Becomes President of HollyFrontier
- Equinor Awards Wisting FPSO FEED To Aker Solutions
- BP and Aker Exploring Aker BP Stake Sale
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts