Oil Moves Upwards on Modest Gains

by Chad Norville
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
email print
WTI and Brent both finished modestly higher on Tuesday.

Oil futures continued their rise on Tuesday, increasing the one-month high marker set a day earlier.  

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil futures both rose modestly during Tuesday’s trading.  Omicron worries have eased and prospects for oil demand are looking more bullish.  With Omicron cases rising quickly around the world, traders are now turning their attention towards the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for the first week of January to see if planned production increases are still on the table.

The February WTI contract added 41 cents Tuesday to settle at $75.98 per barrel. Also finishing higher was Feb Brent, which gained 34 cents to end the day at $78.94 per barrel.

Reformulated gasoline (RBOB) also edged upward slightly during Tuesday’s trading with Jan contracts settling at $2.2471.  January Henry Hub Natural Gas contracts shed 0.005, settling at $4.055.


