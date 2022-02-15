Oil Markets Not Feeling the Love This Valentine's

Global oil markets were not “feeling the love” this Valentine’s Day, according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil market analyst Nishant Bhushan.

In a statement sent to Rigzone late Monday, Bhushan noted that hopeful supply news from Iran-U.S. nuclear talks was outweighed by persistent concerns over Eastern Europe military tensions and the potential ramifications on Russian exports, plus a potential disruption in Libya.

“Although Russia-Ukraine tensions are driving oil prices higher, the markets still think a disruption to Russia’s 4.5 million barrel per day crude exports, or the 1.5 million barrels per day that flows through the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, is highly unlikely,” Bhushan said in the statement sent to Rigzone.

The Rystad Energy representative added, however, that the directive from the White House to American citizens in Ukraine to depart in the next 24 to 48 hours as the threat of war escalates sent chills through the crude market.

“Both the oil and stock markets have strongly reacted to this turn of events over the weekend,” Bhushan said.

“Russia continues to maintain its stance that they are not going to declare any war against Ukraine, but the strong comments from the U.S. diplomats supporting Ukraine and NATO in every possible way continue to fuel the speculation of a full-blown war between Russia and the NATO forces in the near future,” he added.

Bhushan highlighted that developments in Eastern Europe will be crucial for the global market as Russia is one of the biggest crude oil producers with a capacity of about 11.2 million barrels per day.

“Any disruption of oil flows from the region would send Brent and WTI prices skyrocketing higher far above $100, in a market struggling to supply the increased demand for crude as economies recover from the pandemic,” Bhushan said.

“Simply the threat of war and disruption can be enough to send prices spiralling higher. Despite ‘too much at stake’, the tense Ukraine situation could still spiral out of control, and the oil market is on edge looking for the news from the diplomatic scene, which is happening at the highest level,” he added.

“Given the current tight situation in the crude markets, further disruptions to oil supply could arguably not happen at a worse time,” Bhushan went on to say.

Do Not Travel

In a travel advisory update on February 12, the U.S. State Department categorized Ukraine as a Level 4 – Do Not Travel zone.

“Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and Covid-19; those in Ukraine should depart immediately via commercial or private means,” the advisory update noted.

“If remaining in Ukraine, exercise increased caution due to crime, civil unrest, and potential combat operations should Russia take military action. Some areas have increased risk,” the update added.

The advisory highlighted that there were continued reports of a Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine, “indicating potential for significant military action against Ukraine”.

“The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice,” the advisory stated.

In a readout of a call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was posted on the White House website on Saturday, it was noted that Biden spoke with Putin about Russia’s escalating military buildup on the borders of Ukraine.

“President Biden was clear that, if Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States together with our Allies and partners will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia,” the readout said.

“President Biden reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing. President Biden was clear with President Putin that while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our Allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios,” the readout added.

