Oil Market Watcher Flags Inflation Reduction Act

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators take a look at the Inflation Reduction Act, gasoline demand, and the hope of oil ‘longs’. Read on below to find out the specifics.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Phil Kangas, Grant Thornton Advisory Leader for Natural Resources & Mining: With the Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and pending House approval and executive signature, we will see one of the most substantive energy policy bills enacted in a generation. The Senate vote was met simultaneously with both strong resistance and enthusiastic support from different segments of the political and energy spectrum. Once enacted, we’ll be tracking how the policy fares in the political discourse as summer ends and voters begin to focus on mid-term elections.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: With each passing day, will we see less gasoline demand as the new school year approaches, and will we see milder temperatures reduce the demand for natural gas?

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at uk.Investing.com: More confusion; only that longs will be hoping to return to $100 a barrel with OPEC’s bull.

