Oil Market Volatility Likely This Week
Some volatility in the oil market is likely this week.
That’s according to Barani Krishnan, a senior commodities analyst at uk.Investing.com, who told Rigzone that any bullish news on the economic front, or from China, could see a $2-$3 gain in a single session.
In a Rigzone interview, Krishnan highlighted that the first two trading days of the year brought a 10 percent drop for both U.S. crude and London-traded Brent, which he said was “the worst start to a year in at least three decades, according to data”.
“Even some oil bulls were stunned by the sheer plunge of the market, even with the worst recession and China consumption fears being accounted for,” he added.
“At Friday’s close, both the benchmarks posted their biggest weekly loss in a month as even supportive U.S. jobs data for December could not sustain a rally seen earlier in the day,” Krishnan went on to state.
According to Krishnan, the average oil bull expected 2023 to be a reset year for those long the trade.
“But reality shows that until recession fears are totally out of the window, or that China’s Covid crisis is in much better control than now, the chance for a $100 oil, or even sustaining above $80 per barrel, may be a problem,” he said.
At the time of writing, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent oil was trading at $76.28 per barrel and $81.02 per barrel, respectively. Both commodities closed well above $120 per barrel in June last year, before steadily dropping to under $80 per barrel in December 2022.
China’s weekly confirmed Covid cases jumped 45.33 percent from the week commencing December 19, 2022, to the week commencing December 26, 2022, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO).
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- UK Oil and Gas Market Is Extremely Fragmented
- Venezuela Oil Exports Fall Despite Iranian Help
- Ten Factors That Will Shape Offshore Wind In 2023
- Oil Market Volatility Likely This Week
- Colonial Restarts New York Harbor-Bound Fuel Pipe
- Equinor Mulling Buy Of Suncor UK North Sea Assets For $1.5Bn
- PA Progresses Multibillion Dollar Carbon Storage Project
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Alaska Lease Sale Generates 1 Bid
- GoT Star Says Life on a Rig is Incredibly Unforgiving
- Meet Shell's New CEO
- BP to Invest $7B in Gulf of Mexico Business by 2025
- Chevron CEO Defends Record Profits
- Transocean Scores $488 Million Worth Of Deals
- Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- USA Loses Rigs
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets