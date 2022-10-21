Oil Market Traders Torn
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
This week, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers takes a look at oil price moves, diesel trends, weather patterns and more. Read on for more detail.
Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?
Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: WTI appears to be heading lower week-on-week while Brent looks to post a weekly gain, despite some wild gyrations this week including a $6.00 High/Low range for WTI and $7.00 High/Low range for Brent. Traders were torn between recession fears and a still tight global oil supply situation exacerbated by last week’s OPEC+ decision to curtail output. A mostly bullish inventory report provided the strongest upward momentum of the week. The NYMEX WTI futures contract for November 2022 delivery expired on Thursday at $85.71.
This week’s EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report indicated that inventories of commercial crude declined by 1.75 million barrels to 437 million, now at two percent below normal for this time of year. The API reported that inventories dropped 1.3 million barrels while the WSJ survey predicted an increase of 1.7 million barrels. Refinery utilization dipped slightly to 89.5 percent vs 89.9 percent the prior week. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 114,000 barrels to 209 million barrels, dropping to seven percent below average. Distillates increased 124,000 barrels to 106 million barrels, now at 20 percent below normal. Crude oil stocks at the key Cushing, OK, hub rose 583,000 barrels to 26 million barrels, or 34 percent of capacity. Imports of crude were 5.9 million barrels per day, down from 6.1 million barrels per day prior week, while crude exports were 4.1 million barrels per day, up from 2.9 million barrels per day. Exports of refined products were 5.3, down from seven million barrels per day. Volumes withdrawn from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve were 3.56 million barrels, which dropped the total inventory to 405 million barrels. The Biden administration has announced yet another SPR sale of 14 million barrels as part of the 180 million barrel release planned back in May. U.S. oil production increased 100,000 barrels and back to 12 vs 11.3 million barrels per day last year at this time. USLD ran over $4.00/gallon at one point this week on news that roughly 30 percent of diesel produced in the U.S. is being exported. Prices have since retraced to below $3.75/gallon, however.
September permits for oil and natural gas drilling increased 26 percent over August levels and were 60 percent higher than a year ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. added seven rigs last week for a total of 769, the highest level since March 2020. A U.S. Senate committee this week advanced a bill that seeks to rein-in the OPEC+ group after their decision to lower output. The ‘No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels’ bill, or NOPEC, would change U.S. antitrust law to revoke the sovereign immunity that has protected OPEC+ members and their state-owned oil companies from lawsuits over price collusion.
Murphy’s Law has hit the EU as its degasification capacity cannot handle the LNG loads being delivered to its various ports. An estimated 35 cargoes were recently reported to be waiting to offload. In the U.S., the Freeport LNG facility is awaiting final approval from PHMSA to return to full capacity after June’s shutdown. All three major stock indexes have hit peaks and valleys this week but look to settle higher week-on-week. The U.S. Dollar continues to be strong which may have weighed somewhat on oil prices this week. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) granted a temporary waiver of the Jones Act requirements so that Puerto Rico can receive LNG via barge from nearby Dominican Republic.
Rigzone: What were some market surprises?
Seng: The amount of diesel fuel being exported helps explain part of the pain at the pump for diesel fuel vehicle owners and operators. The inflationary impact of this on all goods and services cannot be understated. Natural gas prices took a precipitous fall this week to levels not seen since late June. Record production, mild temperatures and a shrinking storage deficit combined to push the market lower.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for next week?
Seng: The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has confirmed a La Nina pattern in existence for the third consecutive winter period, which is forecasted to bring warmer temperatures and drier conditions to most of the lower half of the U.S. This pattern could lead to even lower natural gas prices.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Measures Recommended For UK North Sea O&G Production Increase
- BOEM Announces Next Steps for Oil and Gas Leasing
- Somalia Signs Oil Production Sharing Agreement With USA Company
- Neptune Urges Dutch Government To Introduce Investment Allowance
- Oil Market Traders Torn
- Offshore Wind To Be The Next Bet For Oil Majors
- Schlumberger Beats Profit Estimates
- Borr Drilling Inks $715M Deal For Five Jack-up Rigs In Mexico
- Petroplan Boosts LNG Services In North America
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits
- Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
- Top Headlines: Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast and More
- Impact of China's Zero Covid Policy on Display
- Wind And Solar Investments Payback Drops Below One Year
- Texas Oil Output Drops
- Many USA Households Likely to Spend More on Energy This Winter
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- Russia Losing Gas War
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- USA Could See Strong Hurricane Enter Gulf of Mexico by Mid-Week
- USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record