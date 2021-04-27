Oil Market Spoiled by OPEC+
The oil market has frequently been spoiled by OPEC+, as the alliance has stepped in several times since the start of the pandemic to save prices when the demand outlook was worsening.
That’s what Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, adding that the group’s technical committee is now looking at India and other countries with concern.
“The market boosted prices today as it expects that OPEC+ will address the developments in India and, since the country is among its major clients, it may reconsider its output policy,” Tonhaugen said.
“Traders do not want to miss out on a potential bullish OPEC+ meeting so a limited optimism is reflected in prices. Should OPEC+ turn a blind eye to India though, the gains may quickly evaporate,” he added.
Tonhaugen noted that news from India set off a loud alarm on trader floors this week and that oil prices have taken a hit on expectations that oil demand will crash in a country that is among the commodity’s largest consumers globally.
The Rystad Energy representative said Covid-19 infections in India are already out of control and that the country’s healthcare system is insufficient to handle the population’s needs, therefore things will likely get much worse before they get better, with severe consequences for all commodities including oil.
The 16th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is due to be held via videoconference on Wednesday. In a statement posted on OPEC’s twitter account on Tuesday, the organization’s secretary general noted that the global economy continues to show positive signals of recovery but also underscored the need to continue with vigilance as uncertainties remain going forward.
India has seen more than 300,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and more than 2,000 deaths, every day since April 22, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). The country has administered more than 130 million vaccine doses as of April 20, WHO’s latest data shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Aramco Weighing Sale of Stake in NatGas Pipelines
- BP Starts Up Raven
- EnQuest Buys Bentley Find
- BP Seeks to Sell Electricity in Five States
- Chesapeake Board Seeks New CEO
- Oil Market Spoiled by OPEC+
- OPEC+ Advances Plan to Gradually Hike Output
- $380MM Brazil Drilling Contract Goes to Seadrill
- BP Execs Coy About Texas Freeze Impact on Gas Trading
- Denbury May Expand CO2 System Capacity 300%
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Iraq Aims to Finalize Exxon Oil Sale by June
- Welltec Signs Significant Aramco Deal
- Former Enron Trader Sees Change in Houston Oil Patch
- BLM Scraps 2Q Oil and Gas Lease Sales
- Total Declares Force Majeure on Mozambique LNG
- Coast Guard Suspends Gulf of Mexico Search
- North Sea Field Gets Life Extension
- Oil Demand to Buckle in India
- $7B Gasoline Manufacturing Facility Planned for Texas
- Biden Plan Gives Oil Sector Surprise Boost
- Oil Giants Win Climate Suit
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes
- Largest UK Listed Independent Oil Co Born
- Biden Plan Gets Mixed Review from Oil Groups
- This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- Californians May Soon Pay $4 for Gasoline
- OXY CEO Rejects USA Carbon Tax