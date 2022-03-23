Oil Market Players Struggling for Answers
Oil market players are struggling to find out how much Russian oil exports and supply will be impacted, who will buy the last barrels, how to replace the lost barrels and what the impact will be on crude diets and regional product yields.
That’s according to an extraordinary market note from Rystad Energy CEO Jarand Rystad, which was sent to Rigzone on Tuesday. In the note, Rystad states that, despite Covid-19-related lockdowns in China, resumed nuclear talks with Iran and industry lockdowns in Europe, supply tightness remains the overriding concern in the market.
“We believe oil prices will stay elevated and balance at around $100-130 per barrel through the third quarter this year, with some higher spikes likely,” Rystad said in the note.
“This is based on assumptions of at least two million barrels per day less crude oil exports from Russia and the Caspian region, a one million bpd direct impact on oil demand in the former Soviet Union region and core OPEC countries being unable and unwilling to fully fill the gap,” Rystad added.
“Much of the supply picture hinges on the EU’s decision to ban, or not ban, Russian oil imports. In the event of a 2.7 million barrel per day drop in Russian exports and sustained high demand, crude prices could soar to $180 per barrel in November 2022 in our bull case scenario,” Rystad went on to say.
In a separate extraordinary market note sent to Rigzone on March 9, Rystad Energy’s Head of Oil Markets, Bjørnar Tonhaugen, warned that oil prices could hit $240 per barrel this summer in the worst-case scenario if Western countries roll out sanctions on Russia’s oil exports en masse.
On February 28, Rystad Energy’s Senior Oil Market Analyst Louise Dickson noted that the fragile situation in Ukraine and financial and energy sanctions against Russia will keep the energy crisis stoked and oil well above $100 per barrel in the near-term and “even higher if the conflict escalates further”.
At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil stood at $116.52 per barrel. The price of the commodity has fluctuated this month, closing at $100.85 per barrel on March 1, $127.98 per barrel on March 8, and $98.02 per barrel on March 16. On March 23, 2021, the price of Brent stood at $60.79 per barrel.
