Oil Market Offers Wrong Type of Wow Factor

It was a week like no other in the oil market, one with a definite “wow factor” – but not in a positive sense. The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil on April 20 fell to an unimaginably low point and then returned to – and remained in – positive territory. Keep reading to find out what Rigzone’s oil market-watchers have to say about recent exceptional events.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Tom Seng, Assistant Professor of Energy Business at University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: The (Energy Information Administration’s) Weekly Petroleum Status Report showed another larger-than-expected increase in commercial crude inventory of 15 million barrels versus a forecast calling for a 13 million barrel (build) and a report on Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute of +13.2 million. Inventories are now at the upper end of the five-year average for this time of year. Inventory at the Cushing, Okla., hub has risen to about 75 percent of capacity there. Refinery utilization also fell to 67 percent, further dampening demand. All gasoline and distillates rose as well. And, U.S. oil production for the week ending April 10 was only down to 12.5 million barrels per day, indicating that U.S. producers have not yet cut back on current supply despite historically low prices.

Jamie Webster, Senior Director, Boston Consulting Group Center for Energy Impact: Storage rose sharply and the unemployment number again rose – both pointing to lower oil prices.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst, Investing.com: I think it was in the back of everyone’s mind that we could get back to zero on WTI, given that the physical market was already trading in the negative. But I think no one, not in their wildest dreams, would have imagined minus 37 dollars. The sheer unwillingness of buyers to turn up in the final 48 hours of the May contract’s expiry tells you the immense difficulty this market is going to have hereon, unless it quickly and very deeply changes the situation – which I don’t think will be possible.

Webster: The biggest surprise was the negative WTI contract on Monday. While very low prices were expected with the roll, and the potential of negative prices, the depth of the nadir was surprising.

Seng: There is an estimated volume of about 20 million barrels current being “stored” in oil tankers, according to those firms who monitor that activity.

