Oil Market Is In A State of Flux
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, one of Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators takes a look at U.S. Energy Information Administration data, trader reaction, and what’s needed to get Brent to the $90 mark. Read on for more detail.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at uk.Investing.com: The oil market is in a state of flux after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight week of larger than expected crude builds and total inventories at 20-month highs. U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.14 million barrels during the week ended January 27, EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report. The crude build was way above the 376,000-barrel rise forecast by industry analysts. The EIA has reported a total crude build of 34.5 million barrels over the past six weeks. At their current standing of 824.3 million barrels, crude stockpiles are at the highest since June 2021.
If that wasn’t enough, the EIA announced builds in fuel stockpiles. While the gasoline build wasn't surprising, what really jolted traders was a rise as well in inventories of distillates -- which until last week [*week of January 23] had been the strongest demand component of the petroleum complex. With the Federal Reserve imposing the smallest rate hike in a year as expected, there are fewer positive surprises for oil longs in the coming weeks.
To get global benchmark Brent to the $90 per barrel mark from their current entrapment at the mid $80 level, Chinese demand data needs to come in strongly for February. Thus far, demand out of China, the largest crude importer, had been lackluster, at 10.98 million barrels per day after December’s 11.37 million barrels per day and November’s 11.42 million barrels per day.
