Oil Market Heading in Right Direction
The oil market is heading in the right direction, for now.
That’s what Rystad Energy believes, according to the company’s senior oil markets analyst Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, who sent an industry comment to Rigzone on Wednesday.
“During 3Q20, global crude demand is expected to rebound by 7.1 million barrels per day (MMbpd) compared to 2Q20, and thus we expect balances to show sizable deficits during 3Q20, even as OPEC+ increases production by about 2MMbpd,” Rodriguez-Masiu said in the statement.
The Rystad representative warned, however, that the company’s positive crude outlook is not without risk.
“The Americas region could throw a spanner in the rebalancing act as daily infections continue to rise and some states consider new restrictions,” Rodriguez-Masiu said.
“The expected forecasted draws are at the mercy of the outcome of the Covid crisis and could be weighed down further by the prospect of Libya’s production coming back after a prolonged period of shut-downs,” the senior oil markets analyst added.
“The price recovery is fragile and hinges not only upon avoiding a derailing of the demand recovery, but also OPEC+ adherence to quotas as they slowly ramp-up output in August,” Rodriguez-Masiu went on to say.
The final decision on whether the OPEC+ alliance will keep near 10MMbpd off the market or taper their cuts will be reached today, Rodriguez-Masiu highlighted. The Rystad analyst said the company anticipates the initial agreement will be honored and described an OPEC+ production rise as a “justified move”.
Rystad describes itself as an independent energy research and business intelligence company providing data, tools, analytics and consultancy services to clients exposed to the energy industry across the globe. Established in 2004, the business, which is based in Oslo, Norway, has several offices around the world and is led by CEO Jarand Rystad.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- MOL Discovers Significant Reserves in Pakistan
- Companies Diversifying Away from Oil and Gas
- Biden Plots Energy Path
- Phillips 66 Eyes 5G at Louisiana Refinery
- Ecopetrol Awards Five-year Offshore Contract
- Weatherford Signs 20-well Iraq Contract
- Oil Prices Edge Upward on OPEC Discipline Signs
- California Gasoline Demand Falling with Next Lockdown
- Virus Speeds Up Eni Oil Refining Exit
- Oil Demand Could Get Boost from Metals Surge
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- Oil Prices Fall As US Layoffs Loom
- Baker Hughes Shows Mixed Rig Counts
- What Happens to Oil in a 2nd Covid Wave?
- US Energy Sec Heads to Texas
- Weatherford Secures Four-year Eni Contract
- 7 Killed in BRVS Explosion
- Texas Refiners Contend with Virus Rebound
- Oil Prices Up Amid Virus Treatment News
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players
- Oil Shock Upends Shale's Newest Powerhouse