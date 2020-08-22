Oil Majors Make Uncomfortable Admissions

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Oil Companies Wonder If Looking for Oil Is Still Worth It

Bloomberg reported that European oil majors have made some uncomfortable admissions in recent months.

Venezuela Oil Production Close to Zero

The country with the world’s largest oil reserves could soon be producing close to zero barrels of oil, a new analysis by IHS Markit has revealed. Venezuela’s output had been as high as two million barrels per day back in 2017.

Shut In Oil Production Is Coming Back

According to Rystad Energy, most U.S. onshore operators will restore nearly all shut in oil volumes by the end of the third quarter of this year.

How Might Oil and Gas Fare Under a Biden Admin?

A veteran energy consultant offers his perspective on what a Joe Biden administration could mean for the oil and gas industry.

What is the Biggest Oil Price Risk from a Biden Win?