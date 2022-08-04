Oil Majors Make Leadership Changes

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and BP (NYSE: BP) both announced leadership changes this week.

Chevron announced the appointment of Alana K. Knowles as vice president and controller - effective March 1, 2023 - who will lead Chevron’s accounting policy and external reporting, financial reporting and analysis, internal controls and digital finance organizations, the company highlighted.

Knowles, who will report to Pierre Breber - Chevron’s vice president and chief financial officer - will succeed David A. Inchausti, who will resign from the position effective February 28, 2023. Inchausti is expected to retire from Chevron in April 2023, after 35 years of service.

Knowles is currently Vice President – Finance, Downstream & Chemicals and Midstream at Chevron. The VP joined the company in 1988, supporting North America Upstream in an accounting and finance capacity. Inchausti joined Chevron in the same year and has held a number of operational and corporate finance positions around the world. Prior to his current role, Inchausti served as deputy comptroller, and previously as comptroller for Chevron’s Upstream organization.

“Alana’s breadth of experience, strong leadership skills, and track record of delivering results have prepared her well for this important senior management position,” Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth said in a company statement.

“Dave led our Controllers team through a pandemic, multiple acquisitions, complex systems upgrades, and transformation of the Controllers organization. We will miss his empathetic leadership, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and deep understanding of our business,” Wirth added in the statement.

At BP, it was revealed that Amanda Blanc was appointed to the company’s board as a non-executive director, effective September 1, 2022.

Blanc has been Group CEO of Aviva plc since 2020. She was formerly Group CEO at AXA UK, PPP & Ireland and a previous CEO of Europe, Middle East, Africa & Global Banking at Zurich Insurance Group. Blanc has also held executive leadership positions at Towergate Insurance Brokers, Groupama Insurance Company, and Commercial Union.

“On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Amanda to BP. She has long experience of leading insurance businesses in the UK and Europe and deep connections throughout the UK’s business and investment communities, allied to a strong interest in the energy transition,” BP Chair Helge Lund said in a company statement.

“Amanda’s appointment reflects our continued commitment to strengthen the composition of BP’s board. The skills and experience Amanda brings will further enhance our ability to support BP as it transforms into an integrated energy company,” Lund added in the statement.

