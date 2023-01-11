Oil Majors Investing 8 Times Less In Hydrogen Than In Biofuels

European oil majors' big bet on hydrogen as the transport fuel for the future is not so big in reality, according to a new study.

The study carried out by Ricardo Energy & Environment, the study shows that investments in biofuels refining are eight times bigger. Based on that, T&E accused oil producers of not being serious about investing in genuinely clean fuels but choosing the easy, unsustainable biofuels option.

Where Europe’s oil giants Shell, BP, Total, Eni, and Repsol are investing in hydrogen, but only part of this is truly ‘green’. Most of their investments are going towards decreasing the carbon intensity of their refinery operations, not for developing green transport fuels, the study shows.

“Oil producers are promoting hydrogen as their big bet for the future, but their investments in green hydrogen are pitiful. Instead, they are focusing their new refining capacity on biofuels which cannot sustainably supply the world’s transport needs. This is not an industry pushing the boundaries of clean technology,” Geert Decock, electricity and energy manager at T&E, said.

Oil demand for road transport in the EU will fall by almost a third in 2035 as more cars switch to electric, the study shows. From 2035, demand for petrol will continue to drop 5 percent year on year. Much current refining capacity will need to close or, to avoid becoming stranded assets, be converted into processing alternative fuels.

Of the refining sector’s $42 billion in planned investments for alternative fuels up until 2030, almost 75 percent will go towards increasing biofuel production. Some $2.15 to $3.2 billion will be invested in new advanced biofuel plants alone, doubling production capacity to 10 megatons by 2030.

This is four times higher than what can be sustainably sourced in the EU, according to T&E’s analysis. This will likely lead to limited ‘waste’ products like animal fats being taken from other industries, as well as mass imports of dubious used cooking oil from abroad.

Oil refining is one of the main users of hydrogen today, with most using carbon-intensive grey hydrogen made from fossil fuels. According to the study, oil companies are investing around $7 billion in so-called ‘low carbon’ blue hydrogen to clean up their production processes. This is double what they are spending on producing green hydrogen and e-fuels, which could be used to clean up aviation and shipping.

“Where oil producers are investing in hydrogen, most is going towards replacing dirty grey hydrogen operations with blue hydrogen, which still uses polluting fossil gas. Instead of wasting their time on easy, short-term solutions, oil refiners should switch to producing green hydrogen and e-fuels for ships and planes today,” Decock concluded.

