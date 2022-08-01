Oil Majors, Elon Musk to Appear at ONS This Month
Elon Musk and the CEOs of Shell, TotalEnergies and Equinor are scheduled to appear as speakers in the opening session of the ONS 2022 conference later this month.
Musk, Shell’s Ben van Beurden, TotalEnergies’ Patrick Pouyanne and Equinor’s Anders Opedal are set to join the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol, the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store and several others at the session, which is scheduled to take place on August 29 and has been titled ‘Trust’.
“The world is facing shortage of energy as the transition to sustainability and net zero is starting to get traction,” the ONS website’s session description states.
“In contrast to general wishes and political aspirations, the consumption of oil, gas and coal is still growing, while unrest also excludes more energy from the market. The global economy represents 80 percent of global energy consumption, and the emissions are on track to a 3.5 degrees scenario,” the description adds.
“To pass the tipping point and pick up pace in the energy transition, it is up to our industry to design, build and realize security of supply and a sustainable energy future. The gap between aspirations and reality must be solved,” the description continues.
The ONS session description goes on to note that, across countries, industries, traditions and culture, “we need trust and a common ground to push the world forward”.
“To build peace and answer the big questions of our time we need ambitions, faith and capability. From international diplomacy. From investors. From the young generations,” the description states.
Musk last visited ONS in Stavanger in 2014. His predictions on the importance of solar power, batteries and depleting fossil resources have in many ways proven true, ONS’ site notes.
ONS takes place every second year in Stavanger. In the wake of the pandemic, ONS 2020 went digital, and more than 40,000 visitors saw the ONS Goes Digital 2020 content via the organization’s site, according to the event organizers. The 2018 event attracted 68,174 people from 98 nations, according to the ONS site.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
