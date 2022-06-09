Oil Just Formed a Bullish Continuation Pattern Targeting $140

WTI oil prices just formed a bullish continuation pattern targeting $140 per barrel.

That’s according to a new report by BofA Global Research sent to Rigzone this week, which noted that “the tape shows oil going up on good and bad news”. The report warned, however, that the risk to this is a trend exhaustion signal from “TD Sequential and an overbought monthly trend”.

“After oil prices spiked to $130.50 per barrel in March, price has corrected and rounded out a bullish continuation pattern pointing to $140 per barrel this summer,” BofA Global Research stated in the report.

“The trailing highs from 2011-2014 tell us $110-115 is a key pivot area. If prices are above, it’s bullish and if below, it’s bearish. Stretched momentum and sentiment have reset to more neutral levels so they are less of a risk to longs than earlier this year,” the report added.

“The risk, however, is a TD Sequential 13 sell signal ending the week of May 20. History shows price tended to correct up to ten weeks later 69-81 percent of the time,” the report continued.

In May 2021 oil prices broke out, confirming a secular bull market was underway with $105, $134 and possibly $175 a barrel to be seen, BofA noted in the report.

“The uptrend has persisted faster than anticipated and the second target was nearly reached this year,” the report stated.

“We continue to think the uptrend remains especially while prices are trading above the aforementioned $110-115 pivot area. We acknowledge overbought conditions are a risk especially to new longs,” the report added.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest short term energy outlook, which was released this week, projects that the WTI spot price will average $102.47 per barrel this year. The EIA’s previous STEO, which was released in May, forecasted that the WTI spot price would average $98.20 per barrel this year.

At the time of writing, the price of WTI was at $122.07 per barrel. This time last year, the price of the commodity was around the $70 per barrel mark.

