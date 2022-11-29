Oil Holds Gains on OPEC Uncertainty
Oil held onto gains as market uncertainty over OPEC’s upcoming decision on production tugged the price in opposite directions.
West Texas Intermediate rose 1.2% to settle above $78 Tuesday, after trading in a $3 range. Volatility was expected to rise in the days leading up to the meeting this weekend as traders search for any clue on how OPEC and its allies will respond to deteriorating market conditions for producers. The shape of the futures curve has flipped in recent weeks, signaling an oversupplied market.
OPEC+ does “not like contango and that is what has raised market expectations of deeper cuts,” Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultant Energy Aspects, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “I’m not ruling out deeper cuts -- that’s of course on the table -- but I would say that’s not our base case.”
Earlier in the session, prices rallied above $79 a barrel after Beijing said it would bolster vaccination among seniors, a move regarded by health experts as crucial for reopening the economy of the world’s biggest crude importer. Prices briefly flirted with losses after Reuters reported that the production cartel would stick with its current oil-output policy, citing unidentified people.
On Monday, Bloomberg reported that OPEC+ may consider supply cuts to counter market weakness; a move that could potentially deepen curbs agreed to last time members convened in October.
Oil has lost about 9% this month as a deteriorating physical market revealed slackening demand. OPEC+ gathering precedes a deadline for European Union curbs on Russian flows as the bloc struggles to agree on a price cap. Concerns that tighter monetary policy will slow consumption as well as doubts about demand in China prompted OPEC+ to announce a major output cut last month.
Prices:
- WTI for January delivery rose 96 cents to settle at $78.20 a barrel in New York
- Brent for January settlement fell 16 cents to $83.03 a barrel.
The weakening at the front of the oil futures curve has been precipitous. On Monday, Brent’s nearest timespread closed at its weakest level since 2020, a sign of oversupply. Until this month it had been in the opposite structure, known as backwardation, all year.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
- Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
- Global Crude Oil Inventories Rising
- Timing of Sao Tome Coup Attempt Bad for Hydrocarbon Sector
- G7 Net Zero Pledges Could Hike Hydrogen Demand 7 Times
- NSTA CEO Interrupted By Protesters At Conference In London
- OPEC+ Seen Considering Deeper Output Cuts
- CGX, Frontera Complete Preparations For Well Spud Off Guyana
- BP Starts Production From Cassia C Platform Off Trinidad
- BOEM to Offer 958K Acres Off Alaska Coast in New Lease Sale
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- California Governor Accused of Playing Politics on Gasoline Prices
- Deepwater Oil And Gas Production To Rise 60pct By 2030
- Shell Starts Drilling High-Impact Gas Well Off UK
- Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
- First French Offshore Wind Farm Fully Functional
- Oil Declines for Third Consecutive Week
- North Sea Authority Launches Another Investigation
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse