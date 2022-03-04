Oil Hits Price Levels Not Seen Since 2008

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on the oil market effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, OPEC+’s latest meeting, the IEA’s 60 million barrel reserve release and more. Read on for more detail.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Despite the daily growth in economic sanctions targeting Russia, Putin remains undeterred in his quest to overtake Ukraine. As such, the possibility of barrels of Russian crude being curtailed hung over the oil markets this week, leading to price levels not seen since 2008. WTI hit $116 per barrel while Brent nudged the $120 point in a market that seems to change minute-by-minute. Thursday’s High/Low range for WTI was $10. While few official boycotts exist, many buyers of oil are voluntarily shunning Russian crude despite these high price levels. A bullish U.S. inventory report only helped support pricing, while reports of progress being made with the Iran Nuclear Accord talks in Vienna, a stronger U.S. Dollar, and the announcement of the release of 60 million barrels of strategic reserves, were the only bearish signals that caused oil to retreat from its epic highs. The latter supply coming from IEA members would be strung-out across 30 days, adding two million barrels per day, roughly only 1/3 of the amount Russia exports. International oil companies are examining their joint ventures with Russia and some, such as BP and Equinor, intend to exit those arrangements regardless of cost. Western firms with varying businesses in Russia are also ceasing operations there or refusing to supply parts, materials and services to the country. Meanwhile, the OPEC+ group decided to continue on with their monthly 400,000 barrel per day output increase for April. Doubts still remain as to the group’s ability to produce the ever-increasing production targets and Russian crude seems to be having some troubles finding markets.

This week’s EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report indicated that commercial crude inventory unexpectedly fell 2.6 million barrels to 413 million barrels total and is now down to 12 percent below the average for this time of year. The API reported that inventories decreased 6.1 million barrels while WSJ analysts called for a gain of 2.2 million barrels. Refinery utilization was higher at 87.7 percent, up from the prior week’s 87.4 percent. Total motor gasoline inventories fell by 500,000 barrels and the deficit to the five-average for this time of year fell to one percent. Distillate inventories decreased 600,000 barrels, 16 percent below the five-year average. Crude oil stocks at the key Cushing, OK. hub fell 970,000 barrels to 22.8 million barrels, or 30 percent of available capacity, still the lowest level since 2018. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve had a draw of 2.36 million barrels, leading to a remaining total of 580 million barrels. U.S. oil production was stable at 11.6 million barrels per day vs. 10.9 million barrels per day at this time last year. U.S. inventories of crude and fuel, including the SPR, continue to sit at eight-year low levels.

All three major U.S. stock indices continue to trade lower as they have since the start of the Russia/Ukraine war. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is benefitting from the investor flight from equities into currencies. The stronger USD may have aided in crude’s retracement. With an eye towards summer, California’s snowpack so far has been below-average again this winter threatening their hydro-electric production in a repeat of last year’s debacle.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: News regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine dominated the energy markets during the week, sending oil prices up nearly 25 percent to the highest levels seen since 2008 early Thursday. Sanctions limiting Russia’s access to banking services and technology imports were firmed up over the week and while Canada was the only country to specifically ban imports of Russian oil, from a very low starting point, many downstream companies halted purchases with Russia and multiple banks declined to participate in trades with Russian counterparts. These penalties have squeezed an already tight market, forcing a severe backwardation in the forward curve - over $20 per barrel April-December WTI as of the close on Thursday - a process accelerated as options holders are forced to close positions. The IEA announced a coordinated effort to release up to 60 million barrels of strategic reserves - suggesting two million barrels per day for 30 days, half of which to come from the U.S. - in an attempt to ease the supply demand balance. Additionally, hopes for a resolution of the Iran nuclear deal increased during the week, both of which had some short-term impacts on oil prices, but ultimately, Russia’s continued aggression was and will continue to be the primary driver of commodity prices.

Frederick J. Lawrence, Conference Speaker and ex-Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) Chief Economist: Over the past week, oil and natural gas prices roughly marched higher with the stepped-up pace of the Russian attack into Ukraine. Even though oil and natural gas have been largely left out of the West’s sanctions policy, volatility has increased with the raised specter of supply interruptions alongside low inventories. OPEC+ unsurprisingly left their 400,000 barrel per day target alone for April but the real question concerns whether they can increase production given past inability to do so alongside rapidly building Russian limitations. The U.S. saw declining inventories this week for oil, gasoline and diesel and the topic of energy was included in State of the Union as a sidecar to continued inflation worries. Few real solutions proposed but certainly the rising gasoline price is on the minds of many and will continue to be as the U.S. gets closer to mid-terms. Instead of directly communicating with U.S. producers to see what they are capable of adding in the near-term, there is the continued slow drip of SPR withdrawals and maybe the hope that an Iran deal gets concluded. With these types of solutions on offer, continued high prices and volatility appear likely.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Lawrence: The largest surprise was the flurry of international and company-based sanctions that took place from multiple parties in the wake of the multi-pronged Russian offensive into Ukraine. In addition to government sanctions leveled by Europe, the U.S. and many other countries around the world, the rapid private company response was sudden and impressive in weight and scope. Many of the largest Western oil companies divested their sizeable Russian investments, which included partial stakes in companies, LNG projects and pipelines. Additionally, companies began to shun Russian energy products en masse as banking, shipping and insurance issues added to the overarching sanctions response to anything made in Russia. The topic of Russian oil and product imports has become increasingly scrutinized by consumers and buyers are searching the market for substitutes. This will call into question the global contribution of Russian petroleum exports and could vastly limit potential markets. This is especially notable as Russia is one of the top three global producers of oil and natural gas and energy was originally left untouched by government sanctions due to the large dependence of Europe on these critical products. Obviously, dependence will need to be worked out over time and we already have seen rapidly increased LNG cargoes to Europe and Germany recently noting their plan to build two LNG import terminals. The global energy map is transforming in front of our eyes and again, the private company reaction is important to watch alongside the evolution of official government sanctions policy. But it really is not a surprise that commodities are under such pressure given the myriad of issues and shortages faced before the Russian invasion. It is a reminder that sound energy policy is often sorry lacking.

Seng: The number and varied types of sanctions coming from all directions were a welcome surprise this week. And, if a conflict causes Switzerland to take sides, you know it’s bad. Additionally, seeing 14-year high prices absent reports of actual, large supply disruptions was puzzling.

Donnel: OPEC+ has held firm on its commitment to add 400,000 barrels per day per month since the first announcement in July of last year and the group delivered another rubber stamp confirmation at its brief meeting this week. The end result was not shocking, but the cartel’s apparent disregard for current events was unexpected, as the official statement noted a well-balanced market even as sanctions were being applied to Russian financial activities and many international oil companies were refusing to purchase Russian oil. From a diplomatic perspective, it may make sense for the group to take on an air of neutrality and simply benefit from higher prices in the short term, but in doing so they are essentially siding with Russia, an increasingly unpopular stance. In addition, the lack of any discussion regarding higher output further amplifies the suspicion that the cartel as a whole does not have sufficient spare capacity to quickly add barrels to the international market, particularly as actual production has lagged announced targets for the past few months.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com