Oil Hits First Monthly Decline This Year
Oil marked its first monthly decline since November as OPEC+ completed the return of output it halted during the pandemic and signs emerged that the US economy was on weaker footing than expected.
West Texas Intermediate dropped below $106 a barrel on Thursday, posting a monthly decline of 7.8%. OPEC+ rubber-stamped an increase in supply for August, but focus is turning to how much those members with spare production capacity will pump once the current agreement ends. President Joe Biden said he’ll request more output at the Gulf Cooperation Council forum next month rather than ask Saudi Arabia directly.
Prices were also pressured Thursday after a report showed US consumer spending fell in May for the first time this year and prior months were revised lower.
“A raft of US data all drove home the point that recession risks continue to grow” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “The demand outlook might be deteriorating as gasoline usage has disappointed” with retail prices hovering near record highs.
US gasoline demand is showing signs of softening just three weeks into the peak driving season. This comes after retail gasoline prices hit national record highs earlier in the month. The data were published a day after a report showed fewer Americans are planning road trips this summer as gas prices soar.
Demand has stalled since the beginning of the year, when we were having a higher rate of demand growth, Ed Morse, Citigroup’s global head of commodity research, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “And it’s stalling out in the rest of the world because of high prices.”
Soaring gasoline prices have become a political problem for Biden, who has lobbied OPEC+ to increase output while also tapping into the strategic reserve to supplement the tight physical market. In his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, Biden said, he will ask American allies in the Persian Gulf region to increase production instead of asking Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman directly to boost energy output directly at the July 16 meeting.
Even as futures have come off in recent days leading to the first monthly decline this year, premiums for more promptly available physical barrels are fetching enormous premiums amid outages from Libya to Ecuador.
Prices:
- WTI for August delivery fell by $4.02 to settle at $105.76 in New York.
- Brent for August settlement, which expires Thursday, fell $1.45 to settle at $114.81 a barrel.
Oil is still about 45% higher this year as the global economic recovery coincided with upended trade flows from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in late February. US crude inventories at the key storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, have reached critically low levels as refineries produce as much fuel as possible, while the pull for barrels from overseas remains strong.
The world is heading for a “turbulent period” as tightening supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas exacerbate a global energy crunch, Shell Plc Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in Singapore on Wednesday. “Spare capacity is very low, demand is still recovering,” he said.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Who Produced the Most Oil and Gas in 2021?
- Equinor Transfers Operatorship Of North Platte To Shell
- Gas Supplies to Europe Holding Firm
- BP and Shell to Pay Employee Travel Costs After Abortion Ruling
- Aker BP – Lundin Merger Becomes Formal
- Offshore Wind Expansion Not Fast Enough For Net-Zero Targets
- Lukoil VP Leaves
- Trinity E&P Kicks Off Six-Well Onshore Drilling Campaign
- Petrofac, Hitachi Energy Enter Offshore Wind Collaboration
- Oil Refiner to Halt Diesel Loadings After Lightning Hit
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies
- USA Condemns Mortar Attacks on IKR Oil Infrastructure
- Libya Says It May Suspend Oil Exports from Key Terminals
- Sonatrach Makes Massive Gas Find In Sahara Desert
- Germany Fears Russia Could Permanently Close Main Gas Pipeline
- G7 Weighs Russia Oil Price Cap
- Oil Prices Buck Recession Trend
- Exxon, Shell, CNOOC To Develop CCS Project In China
- Russian Oil Isn't Dead Yet
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark
- OPEC+ Set to Remove All Production Curbs in August