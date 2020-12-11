Oil Heads for Highest Weekly Close in 9 Months

Oil prices are heading for their highest weekly close since the Covid-19 pandemic started to really hurt in March.

That’s what Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Paola Rodriguez-Masiu said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Friday, adding that, unless some minor losses this morning get extended, Brent is on track to end the week above the “major psychological threshold” of $50 per barrel.

“The vaccine optimism that has gripped the market since a few weeks and taken it for a wild gains ride seems to continue unscathed due to the back to back approvals vaccines are getting and the quicker-than previously thought rollout of the first campaigns in key markets,” Rodriguez-Masiu stated.

“Current prices reflect a market that completely ignores the fragility it is still in for the short-term, as traders have decided to look past it and focus on the eventual ‘back-to-normal’ once the vaccines are deployed,” the Rystad Energy representative added.

Rodriquez-Masiu noted that the company’s short-term balances point to a market that continues to be oversupplied throughout the first quarter of next year. The analyst also highlighted that, even if product demand has significantly recovered, crude demand continues to lag behind as refining margins are at multi-year lows in many regions.

“Although optimism is certainly justified as the vaccine has removed uncertainty for the market in the mid-term, the short-term crude demand remains anything but given as winter is fast-approaching and governments warn of a third wave of cases in the northern hemisphere, while we are still handling the consequences of the second-wave,” Rodriguez-Masiu said.

“A correction could be across the corner once the consequences of winter’s lockdown are more evident, possibly in further stocks build and real-time traffic data that will hint the hit road fuels are currently getting,” the analyst added.

“Nevertheless, the very fact that prices broke the $50 ceiling this week is positive for the market. The market has been in a low-price reality for a while, so even if some gains are trimmed today, looking at the weekly performance and at the overall trend, oil is in a much better position than earlier in the year and optimism has returned for the future,” the analyst continued.

The price of Brent dipped from nearly $60 per barrel in February to under $25 per barrel in March as lockdowns took place all across the world in an effort to combat the pandemic. As of December 11, 9.42am CET, there have been 68.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 1.5 million deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization.

