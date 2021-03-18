Oil Groups React to Haaland Senate Confirmation

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has congratulated Debra Haaland after the senate voted to confirm her to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“API congratulates Secretary Haaland on her historic confirmation and looks forward to working with the Department of Interior to shape the policies that will determine America’s energy future,” API President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Sommers said in an organization statement.

“As Secretary Haaland takes helm of a department that plays an important role in maintaining access to the nation’s vast energy resources, she faces clear choices. We can build on the significant environmental progress the nation has made while simultaneously leading the world in energy production, or we can return to the days of relying on energy from foreign nations with lower environmental standards,” he added.

“Secretary Haaland’s first priority should be to lift the federal leasing pause, which is creating significant uncertainty and undermining our nation’s energy security, economic growth, and environmental progress. We have a shared goal for a low-carbon future, but this is the wrong approach and will only lead to more foreign energy imports from countries hostile to American interests,” Sommers continued.

Commenting on the confirmation, Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) President and Chief Executive Officer Barry Russell said, “we were pleased that in her confirmation hearings now-Secretary Haaland reiterated the importance of oil and natural gas and the multiple use mandate given to the Department of the Interior by Congress to manage the federal estate”.

“In the coming days and weeks as the department reaches President Biden’s 60-day freeze on leasing and permitting on federal lands, we hope Secretary Haaland and her team consider the perspectives of the independent oil and natural gas producers working and living in the communities where natural gas and oil production are the backbone of the economy, and the role they play in both providing energy for Americans and lowering our country’s environmental footprint,” Russell added.

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito said, “NOIA is ready to work with Secretary Haaland and the Biden administration to advance America’s offshore energy sector”.

“Offshore energy is an American success story. In the Gulf of Mexico, offshore production provides the lowest carbon barrels of oil, generates millions of dollars in funding for parks and recreation programs for underprivileged urban communities, and supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across every state. Offshore wind is primed to soar, generating jobs and investment, and providing millions of Americans with access to renewable energy,” he added.

“But the Biden administration must deploy the right policies – including resuming Gulf of Mexico lease sales – to grow American energy, economic and environmental opportunities. Partnering with the women and men of the offshore industry will enable the Biden Administration to pursue an offshore energy agenda that truly helps every American,” Milito went on to say.

On March 15, the senate confirmed Haaland as the Secretary of the Interior by 51 votes to 40. Bloomberg noted on Tuesday that the vote underscored deep opposition from Republicans.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com