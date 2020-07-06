Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules

Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) President Todd Staples has supported Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest Covid-19 rules, which came into effect on July 3.

“Governor Abbott is striking the right balance in establishing policy that will keep our economy moving while slowing the spread of Covid-19,” Staples said in a statement sent to Rigzone.

“Hospitalization rates are increasing substantially, so it is absolutely imperative we heighten the measures to protect our citizens and promote growth of jobs simultaneously,” he added.

“As an industry that fuels our economy and protects our environment all while focusing on a culture of safety, we know firsthand that safety protocols are the foundation for productivity and success,” Staples continued.

Abbott issued an executive order on Thursday requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive Covid-19 cases, with few exceptions. The governor also issued a proclamation that called for people to maintain six feet of social distancing from others and banned gatherings of more than 10 people, unless approved by a higher authority.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of Covid-19,” Abbott said in a government statement.

“We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another—and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces,” he added.

“Likewise, large gatherings are a clear contributor to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Restricting the size of groups gatherings will strengthen Texas’ ability to corral this virus and keep Texans safe,” Abbott continued.

As of July 5, Texas has recorded 195,239 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 2,637 deaths, according to the latest information from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

