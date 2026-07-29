Oil, Gas Sector is Cash Rich, Capital Cautious

In a statement sent to Rigzone this week, Wood Mackenzie said the oil and gas industry is 'cash rich but capital cautious'.

In a statement sent to Rigzone this week, Wood Mackenzie said the oil and gas industry is “cash rich but capital cautious”, outlining that a potential windfall of “nearly half a trillion dollar[s]” is failing to “trigger a spending surge”.

Wood Mackenzie noted in its statement that its mid-year upstream and corporate outlook found that the global upstream sector could accumulate a cash windfall of $495 billion this year, assuming Brent prices average $90 per barrel. This is more than double the amount of cash flow expectations based on initial planning assumptions of around $60 per barrel, the statement pointed out.

The company revealed that the 49 largest IOCs and NOCs in its corporate coverage net $272 billion of this figure, which it highlighted is equivalent to 70 percent of their combined investment for the year. Wood Mackenzie stated, however, that, to date, investment budgets “remain flat and the windfall has not triggered a surge in buybacks”.

“Companies entered the year expecting Brent crude to average around $60 per barrel,” Wood Mackenzie said in its statement.

“With dated Brent prices averaging $91 per barrel through H1, capital budgets have barely moved. Companies have broadly maintained their original shareholder return frameworks against a backdrop of increasing equity values,” it added.

“Wood Mackenzie forecasts buybacks for the peer group will be down around five percent year on year in 2026, based on announced plans ahead of the Q2 reporting season,” it continued.

“Global upstream development spend is on course for a second consecutive year of slight decline. Operators have prioritized maintenance deferral, optimization, and low-capital activities over new major commitments to capture near-term upside,” it went on to state.

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Wood Mackenzie did note in its statement, however, that, although capital expenditure discipline is holding, “corporate resolve could be tested”.

The company also warned in its statement that the next decade production challenge is immense.

“155 companies tracked by Wood Mackenzie face an average 30 percent production decline between 2030 and 2040, equivalent to 32 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (excluding Middle Eastern NOCs),” it said.

“Over 70 face declines of 50 percent or more out to 2040,” it added.

The company went on to warn that the global supply picture has deteriorated sharply and said oil output is expected to be down at least three percent in 2026, against a forecast increase of similar magnitude.

“Though given the ongoing conflicts, these estimates remain tentative,” Wood Mackenzie said.

Wood Mackenzie went on to state that the Middle East remains critical for portfolio renewal.

“Despite near-term disruption, no region matches it for scale and cost advantage,” it said.

“Wood Mackenzie expects it to remain central to the longer-term plans of the world’s largest operators,” it added.

In its statement, Wood Mackenzie outlined that the oil and gas industry came into 2026 bracing for a difficult year. What it got, however, was a price surge, an unplanned cash windfall, and a set of strategic pressures that, if anything, have grown more urgent, the company said.

“What is perhaps most telling about the corporate response to the turbulent macro forces impacting the oil and gas sector is just how little changed,” Tom Ellacott, Senior Vice President, Corporate Research, at Wood Mackenzie, noted in the statement.

“Most players have adopted a wait and see approach to the market turmoil, preferring to accumulate cash on the balance sheet rather than return it to shareholders or increase investment. Capital discipline has proved more durable than either the bears or bulls expected,” he added.

“High prices ease the financial pressure. They do not solve the next-decade production challenge. The second half of 2026 will show whether the strategic response catches up with the financial firepower,” he continued.

Fraser McKay, Head of Upstream Analysis at Wood Mackenzie, pointed out in the statement that “this is not a natural commodity cycle”.

“The price surge reflects geopolitical conflict, not underlying demand, and companies are well aware of it. Balance sheets are stronger than they have been in years, but the instinct is to preserve that resilience and position for the future rather than spend now,” he added.

“If prices hold through H2, the pressure to deploy capital via buybacks, M&A or new investment will intensify. How boards navigate that tension will shape the industry's strategic direction into 2027,” he went on to state.

January Predictions

In a press note sent to Rigzone back in January, Wood Mackenzie predicted that global upstream operators would cut investment for a second consecutive year in 2026.

The company outlined in that note that, according to a report released by Wood Mackenzie, capital expenditure was expected to fall “by at least 2-3 percent year on year as the industry navigates sub-$60 per barrel oil prices while maintaining focus on long-term resilience”.

The company highlighted that the report identified “five key themes” that would shape the upstream sector in 2026 “as operators balance capital discipline with strategic portfolio positioning for the 2030s”.

One of these themes flagged a second year of moderate spending cuts and sharper efficiency focus, with Wood Mackenzie projecting that global upstream capex would decline more than five percent compared to 2024 levels.

“Reductions in North America and Europe will offset increases in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. Oil investment takes the hit, falling 5-6 percent, while gas spending grows seven percent,” the company expected at the time.

“Despite these pressures, non-OPEC liquids and global gas supply will each grow by around 1.5 percent. Guyana will reach the one million barrels per day milestone. Brazil and Argentina will also deliver strong growth. The U.S. will dominate the global gas growth story,” it added.

“Major project sanctions are expected to average 20 or below in a third consecutive year of muted activity. Spending commitments will be delayed if prices fall further. AI integration will accelerate across the sector,” it continued.

Another theme was that operators would “add material new growth opportunities”.

“Operators will continue adding upstream assets to portfolios with an eye on the 2030s,” Wood Mackenzie said in the note.

“The Middle East and North Africa will see 20 billion barrels of oil equivalent potentially become available through licensing rounds and contract negotiations,” it added.

Brownfield rejuvenation and recovery factors gaining “prominence” was another theme identified by Wood Mackenzie back in January.

“Existing assets will receive increased focus as operators pursue AI-driven improvements to recovery factors,” the company said.

Wood Mackenzie also flagged “new deals, new upstream business models, and new partnerships” in the note, stating that “the joint venture model will evolve from single-country partnerships to regional collaborations across multiple countries”.

Also in this note, Wood Mackenzie projected that U.S. tight oil output would decline by 200,000 barrels per day in 2026, “the first contraction without a market crash”.

“The U.S. accounts for more than one-fifth of global oil and gas supply and upstream investment. It is also home to two-thirds of global upstream M&A. This makes the shift significant for international markets,” the company said at the time.

“Growing demand from LNG and data centre power requirements also changes the desirability of owning U.S. gas assets. Mature gas basins in the Rockies will be revisited to uncover additional supply opportunities and gas-focused M&A is expected to overtake tight oil deal spending,” it added.

In this press note, McKay said, “operators face the dual challenge of near-term price weakness while positioning for longer-term demand growth”.

“Capital discipline and cash flow constraints will continue to define upstream spending decisions. But operators will doggedly pursue cost efficiency, increasingly including AI/ML tools, to further improve unit costs, increase recovery factors and optimize execution,” he added.

“They will also innovate in business development terms, through joint ventures, carry agreements and integration, driven by the need to maintain a competitive edge,” he continued.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com