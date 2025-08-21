Oil Gains as Tariff Fears Loom

Oil advanced in a choppy session after a Trump administration trade official said he expected additional tariffs on India as a result of the country’s Russian crude purchases.

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery climbed more than 1% to settle above $63 a barrel after trade adviser Peter Navarro said he expected US tariffs on India to double on Aug. 27 as a penalty for Russian oil purchases. Brent gained to settle near $68. For the past 10 sessions, US oil futures have been locked in a tight range between about $62 and $65 a barrel.

Investors are monitoring progress toward a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire following a series of high-level talks brokered by President Donald Trump. The US has worked to set up a meeting between the warring sides, though the Kremlin so far has proved noncommittal. Any peace deal may lead to fewer restrictions on Russia’s crude exports, although Moscow has largely kept its oil flowing despite an array of sanctions.

Investors also continued to parse a mixed US crude stockpile report from Wednesday that included the biggest overall decline since mid-June but a seventh straight weekly buildup at the storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma. The delivery point for West Texas Intermediate futures has seen a recent surge in supplies from the Permian Basin.

Oil has dropped more than 10% this year on concerns that US tariffs will hurt economic growth just as OPEC+ nations are returning idled production, raising expectations for a glut once peak summer demand ends.

US gasoline stockpiles also declined for a fifth straight week, offering a reminder that, while many traders expect a surplus later this year, global inventories are still abnormally low. Jet fuel demand remains strong.

“The market continues to weigh a mix of bullish and bearish drivers that, which together with thin summer liquidity, are keeping prices boxed in,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Oil Prices