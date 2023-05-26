Oil Futures Settle on Second Weekly Gain
Oil rose a second consecutive week as investors monitored progress made Friday on debt-ceiling talks to avoid a US default.
Republican and White House negotiators were moving closer to an agreement to raise the debt limit, according to people familiar with the matter. Still, the agreed-upon details are tentative, and a final accord isn’t in hand.
Prices:
- WTI for July delivery rose 84 cents to settle at $72.67 a barrel in New York.
- At that level, the contract is up about 1.6% for the week.
- Brent for July settlement added 69 cents to settle at $76.95 a barrel.
Supply dynamics remain in focus, with Saudi Arabia and Russia offering conflicting statements on the potential for more cuts from OPEC and its allies. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that OPEC+ wasn’t likely to take further measures at its gathering in Vienna in June, contrasting with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman’s remarks earlier in the week that speculators should "watch out."
Crude has still sunk almost 10% this year amid the lackluster economic recovery in top importer China and the aggressive monetary tightening campaign by the US Federal Reserve. More US rate increases may be in store, with traders pricing in another quarter-point hike within the next two meetings.
- Colombia Rethinking Fossil Fuel Exploration Ban: Minister
- For the Global Oil Market, Russia's Output Cut Isn't Happening
- Saudi Arabia Snaps Up Russian Diesel and Sends Its Own to Europe
- Colombia Gas Reserves at Record Low as Petro Pushes for Clean Energy
- Adnoc Unit Gets $125B in Orders for $769MM IPO
- Half of Oil and Gas Workers Find Their Work Exhausting
- Riled on Nord Stream Probe, Russia Summons European Envoys
- China Solar Exports Grow to $52B
- Household Energy Prices Stagnate in Urban South Africa
- UK Lowers Energy Ceiling Prices
- Colombia Rethinking Fossil Fuel Exploration Ban: Minister
- For the Global Oil Market, Russia's Output Cut Isn't Happening
- Aker BP Makes Significant Oil Find Offshore Norway
- Neptune Starts Production at Adorf Z17 Gas Well in Germany
- Saudi Arabia Snaps Up Russian Diesel and Sends Its Own to Europe
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- ExxonMobil Sells Williston Assets
- What New Oil and Gas Jobs Will Exist in the Future?
- Most of North America at Risk of Energy Shortfalls This Summer
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Land This Year?
- Top Headlines: BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- Nigeria Eyes Over $50B Oil Projects in Five Years
- Russia Reportedly Delivering Nearly 1.44 Bcf of Gas a Day via Ukraine
- Speculative Positioning in Crude Back to March Bearish Extreme
- Hess Strikes Oil Anew Offshore Guyana
- Oil Prices Caught by Technical Pull
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Houston Bound Oil Tanker Seized by Iran
- OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- Are Oil and Gas Professionals Worried About AI?
- Could the Oil Price Crash in 2023?
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- AG&P Receives Philippines' First LNG Cargo