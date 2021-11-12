Oil Fluctuates on Ever-Changing Signals

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers look at oil price trends, industry demand, COP26 outcomes and more. Read on to find out what they had to say.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Oil prices fluctuated this week on ever-changing market signals and appear to be heading for a lower settlement than last week. A report by OPEC forecasting lower demand and a bearish inventory report pushed WTI down towards $80 per barrel while Brent was as low as $81.65. Additionally, inflation fears in the U.S. actually strengthened the U.S. dollar as buyers loaded-up on the cheaper currency which, in turn, weakened crude prices. The precipitous price drop Wednesday was characterized by a $4 trading range and a high of $85 and a low of $80.80. Prices rose early week on news that Saudi-Arabia had raised the price at which it sells its exported oil. Speculation that the Biden administration might release more oil from the strategic petroleum reserve, which would normally have a bearish impact on prices, was actually seen as indicative of a critical supply shortage.

Vitol Group sees global oil demand as already back to pre-pandemic levels while BP indicated demand at 100 million barrels per day, higher than just before the pandemic outbreak. Meanwhile, OPEC, in its monthly report, lowered is 2021 demand forecast by 160,000 barrels per day to 96.4 million barrels per day, citing higher prices as leading to lower usage. But, for 2022, the cartel kept its 2022 oil demand forecast the same with an increase of 4.2 million barrels per day to 100.6 million barrels per day, about 500,000 barrels per day over 2019 levels.

The EIA’s weekly petroleum status report indicated that commercial crude inventories rose last week by one million barrels to 435 million barrels, seven percent below the average for this time of year. The API reported that inventories decreased by 2.5 million barrels while WSJ analysts called for a 1.3 million barrel gain. Refinery utilization rose to 86.7 percent from 86.3 percent the prior week. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased 1.6 million barrels and are now four percent below the five year average for this time of year. Distillate inventories dropped 2.6 million barrels and now stand at six percent below the five year average. Crude oil stocks at the key Cushing, OK. hub fell only 34,000 barrels lower to 26.4 million barrels, or about 35 percent of capacity there. 3.1 million barrels was withdrawn from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve as part of the delivery of the previously announced sales. U.S. oil production held at 11.5 million barrels per day vs. 10.5 million barrels per day at this time last year. The number of active drilling rigs did increase by six last week bringing the total to 550. And, while there has been little focus on Gulf of Mexico production of late, Royal Dutch Shell has reported that their Hurricane Ida-damaged Mars and Ursa platforms are being restored to pre-storm production levels. Meanwhile, OPEC+ output did grow by 480,000 barrels per day in October but all members were not able to increase their production citing operational issues.

All three major U.S. stock market indices are lower than their record high levels set last week aiding in the bearish outlook for energy. The U.S. dollar this week traded higher than it has since September 2020 further dampening crude prices, as the U.S. Federal Reserve is starting to indicate that an increase in interest rates will be needed to cool inflation.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Oil prices held firm above $80 per barrel despite renewed pleas from Congress asking for a reinstatement of the U.S. export ban in light of elevated gasoline prices and the highest monthly inflation rate print in 30 years. Commercial crude stocks rose by about one million barrels this week, but another three million barrels were released from the strategic petroleum reserve, resulting in a draw of total crude stocks during the week. Overall demand remains strong as both gasoline and distillates showed meaningful draws during the week, refinery utilization increased by 40 bps, and total days of supply were down across the board.

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at investing.com We got another build in U.S. crude, contrary to expectations by some for a draw based on what industry group API reported ahead of government agency EIA’s official numbers released Wednesday. The real surprise for the week though was that markets could still be surprised by high inflation, considering the ‘buy-everything’ mania in stocks to oil that has persisted for months in the face of ever rising price pressures. The latest inflationary scare came courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Price Index, which jumped 6.2 percent in the year to October, the highest in more than 30 years as both U.S. crude and pump prices stayed near seven-year highs. Not only Wall Street got whacked by the CPI data, so did crude - which has been acting as a faux hedge against inflation in the absence of gold - after President Biden vowed again to strike back against ‘price gouging’ in the energy sector. As though the charade wasn’t enough, OPEC+ crawled out of the woodwork just before the week’s close to announce that high prices were dampening the pace of oil demand recovery - something we needed to hear from a cartel that would be responsible itself for that demand destruction when it happens.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: Most, if not all, of my clients have expected demand for oil, here in the United States and overseas, to grow much faster than supply. This has proved to be the case. Inventories are down and we are seeing higher prices for crude oil and petroleum products. Look at the refining complex - operations are way up, boosting the demand for crude oil, at a faster rate than domestic crude oil production has increased so far this year. Expect more of the same.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Krishnan: A consensus of oil market analysts tracked by investing.com indicated that the EIA will likely report a 2.13 million barrel crude build for the week ended Nov 5. That was before industry group American Petroleum Institute reported a 2.49 million barrel drawdown instead for crude, based on its own data. Oil bulls, already pumped up with the rebound in crude prices from a selloff last week, plowed head-on into the market on the API data. In the end, the EIA data proved the analysts to be right, at least directionally despite being off by a million barrels in their estimate for a build. The EIA also reported that distillates inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, declined by 2.613 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 1.133 million. Gasoline stockpiles declined by 1.55 million barrels last week, the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.19 million barrels. But it was the crude build that stood out. The Cushing delivery for U.S. crude also showed a flat number after weeks of declines to three-year lows over the past month.

Seng: Russia finally increasing natural gas deliveries to Europe where prices have fallen but are still near $17/MMBtu equivalents. They missed the opportunity for higher prices. And, OPEC pointing to lower demand this year due to higher prices implies the cartel sees conscious decisions by consumers to use less oil.

Mcnulty: I continue to be surprised, and annoyed, that American crude oil production growth has returned so slowly. Per the EIA, we are back to about 11.4 million barrels per day. We need to get back up to 13.5 million barrels per day, at least, to help balance the market, diversify geopolitical risk and ensure that associated natural gas supplies are strong.

Donnel: Midweek headlines trumpeted news from the COP26 climate conference that China and U.S. had agreed to work together to focus on ‘concrete measures’ to curb emissions during the 2020s. However, as more details, or the lack thereof, emerged, it was less clear exactly how this would translate into actual results. Initial meetings between the countries will not commence until mid-next year, China is not likely to commit to new climate plans by the end of this year and China remains opposed to talks aiming to phase out coal usage as they are still targeting peak emissions in 2030. Perhaps not so surprising that aspirational global changes to energy consumption are difficult to implement.

