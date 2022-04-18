Oil Firms Must Be Effective With Transactions Or Face Sanctions

UK offshore energy regulator North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), previously known as the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), has warned license holders to collaborate effectively and ensure transactions are completed promptly to support investment in the UK Continental Shelf or face sanctions.

This announcement comes following an NSTA investigation into ExxonMobil's $1 billion sale to NEO of interests in 13 producing fields – including the Elgin Franklin fields, operated by TotalEnergies – the regulator has set out where improvements can be made when licensees collaborate.

Initially, Exxon and NEO announced the deal in February 2021. However, after months of the deal not reaching completion, OGA began an investigation in October 2021. The transaction was closed in December 2021.

“Collaboration is an obligation in the OGA Strategy and failure to comply with The Strategy is sanctionable under the Energy Act 2016. The transaction has now been completed, and no further action will be taken by the NSTA, following the investigation,” the regulator said.

The NSTA launched the investigation amid concerns that negotiations were progressing too slowly and the possible chilling effect this could have on investment. The investigation focused on collaboration between vendor, purchaser, and operator.

It observed, in closing the investigation, that the parties did collaborate, however, at times communication was lacking, roles should have been more clearly defined at the outset and not all negotiators had the authority to negotiate 'in the room'. According to the NSTA, these shortcomings may have delayed the transaction.

Industry-developed guidance, which includes the Commercial Code of Practice 2016 and Negotiations Best Practice, March 2017, emphasizes the significance of defining a realistic timetable to completion at the outset, transparency of communication with joint venture partners, authorizing lead negotiators to negotiate ‘in the room’, and avoiding demands for open-ended spending commitments and unlimited guarantees.

“This industry-developed guidance provides a strong framework, which industry is expected to follow. Where there is evidence of repeated examples of poor behavior, or a failure to collaborate, the NSTA will not hesitate to use its sanction powers,” it warned.

“Billions of pounds in new investment will be needed if the North Sea is to play its vital role in the energy transition. This case, which is by no means unique, highlights the importance of industry following its practice guidelines, to avoid putting off new investors,” NSTA Director of Regulation, Tom Wheeler, said.

“We recognize that there is a balance to be struck between this and the need for licensees to manage counterparty risks. The NSTA is carefully examining this issue and intends to consult on this and other related matters in the coming months,” he added.

