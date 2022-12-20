Oil Firms Get Four Blocks In Brazilian Bidding Round
Brazil’s oil and gas regulator ANP has stated that the first cycle of the Open Acreage in the production-sharing model resulted in the acquisition of four blocks of the eleven on offer.
The eleven blocks on offer are located in the Santos and Campos Basins offshore Brazil. The four acquired blocks generated $173 million in signature bonuses which is 72 percent of the maximum possible. Furthermore, $272 million in investments are foreseen by the winning companies in the first phase (exploration phase) of the contracts alone.
“Today we had a good result for Brazil. The amount collected in signature bonuses represents 72 percent of the maximum that could have been collected if all areas had been auctioned. With this, we guarantee minimum investments of $272 million, which will result in economic activity, jobs, and income for Brazilians. This shows that the areas with the greatest potential were the object of interest for oil and gas exploration and production companies,” said ANP Director-General Rodolfo Saboia.
He also highlighted the fact that two of the areas, Água Marinha and Norte de Brava, had competition. “In Água Marinha, the minimum percentage of excess oil was exceeded by 220 percent, and, in the case of Norte de Brava, the percentage offered had a premium of almost 171.73 percent in relation to the minimum. With this, we guarantee more resources for Brazilian society in the long term, through the greater collection on the profit from oil production resulting from the auction,” Saboia added.
As in all rounds under the sharing regime, in this event, the signature bonuses – the amount paid in cash by the companies that win areas in the bidding process – were fixed and determined in the public notice.
The criteria for choosing the winning companies was the profit oil for the Federal State where the block is located. The bidding notice established a minimum percentage of excess oil, based on which the companies made their bids.
The oil surplus is the portion of oil and/or natural gas production to be shared between the Federal State and the contracted company, according to criteria defined in the contract, resulting from the difference between the total volume of production and the portions related to royalties due and to the cost in oil – portion of production corresponding to the company's costs and investments in operating the field.
Petrobras picked up three of the four blocks. The company took Norte de Brava by itself, partnered with Shell to take Sudoeste de Sagitario, and had to exercise its preferential rights to join the consortium of TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas, which outbid the Brazilian giant for Agua Marinha. The other notable winner was BP which picked up the Bumerangue block which is considered the highest-risk award of the round.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
