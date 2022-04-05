Oil Falls on Rising Dollar Despite New Sanctions
Oil ended volatile session lower as a stronger U.S. dollar offset a potentially bullish impact from plans by the U.S., European Union and Group of Seven nations to install new round of sanctions on Russia.
West Texas Intermediate fell 1.3% to close below $102 a barrel. The dollar rose after remarks by the Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard that the nation’s central bank would continue to tighten policy methodically and shrink its balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as May. A stronger dollar, which makes commodities priced in the currency less attractive, outweighed the plan from the U.S. EU, and G-7 nations to increase sanctions on Russian financial institutions and state-owned enterprises. Restrictions would also apply to all new investments in Russia.
The “U.S. dollar strength likely contributed to late day sell-off,” in the oil market, said Ryan Fitzmaurice, a commodities strategist at Rabobank.
Oil rallied to the highest level since 2008 in the first quarter as Russia’s invasion disrupted supplies in an already tight market faced with roaring demand and dwindling stockpiles. The U.S. and U.K. already moved to ban Russian oil, and mounting civilian casualties in Ukraine are piling pressure on governments to take further steps against Russia.
Earlier, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said the trade bloc was working on further measures that will include sanctions on oil imports. Germany’s foreign affairs minister said the bloc will exit Russian fossil fuels, starting with coal.
“The threat of European sanctions on Russian oil remains an upside risk for crude prices despite the firm opposition in the short term from certain member states,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.
With the war in Ukraine in its second month, Russia faces allegations its troops massacred civilians in Bucha and other towns, an accusation Moscow denies.
The possibility of new curbs is offsetting the impact in the global crude market of a vast release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR,) beginning in May, in a bid to tame prices. Other countries have said they’ll also make drawdowns. That move has reshaped the oil futures curve, keeping a lid on nearby prices but lifting those further into the future.
“Many who were long oil got out in the last week or so on the basis that the SPR was just too much for the market to handle without some real evidence of dropping Russian crude exports,” said Scott Shelton, an energy specialist at TP ICAP Group Plc.
In one sign of tightness, Saudi Arabia raised selling prices for all regions. Saudi Aramco increased its Arab Light crude for next month’s shipments to Asia to $9.35 a barrel above the benchmark it uses, a record differential.
Many Western companies aren’t taking Russian crude, although discounted exports are going to buyers in Asia, including China and India. On Monday, commodity trader Trafigura Group offered to sell a cargo of Russia’s Urals grade at a record discount, but there were no bids.
Prices:
- West Texas Intermediate for May delivery declined $1.32 to settle at $101.96 in New York.
- Brent for June settlement fell 89 cents to $106.64 a barrel.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Exxon Sanctions Yellowtail Development Offshore Guyana
- Fitch Solutions Makes Large Oil Price Revision
- Watch: Exxon Prosperity FPSO Leaves Dry Dock
- SBM Scores FPSO Award For Fourth Exxon Guyana Project
- Top 5 MENA Oil Supply Risks Identified
- W&T Offshore Buys Remaining Stakes In Three GOM Fields
- Aramco Luberef Refinery Unit Plans $1B IPO
- NSTA Withdraws Decom Requirement for Onshore UK Wells
- Borr Bags Bundle Of Deals For Five Rigs
- Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- USA Government Comments on Gulf of Mexico Lease Program
- Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further
- Biden Oil Relief Plan Seen Backfiring
- Bullish Inventory Report Countered by USA SPR Release
- Russia Supply Interruption Risk Has Increased
- Saudi Led Coalition in Military Oil Operation
- Oil Plus Pens $3.3MM Maintenance Deal With North Sea Operator
- Pluto Gas Processing In Karratha Plant Starts Ahead Of Time
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- North America Drops Rigs
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism