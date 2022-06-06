Oil Falls from Three Month High
Oil slipped as rising volumes of Russian crude headed to Asia countered bullish sentiment spurred by Saudi Arabia’s bigger-than expected price increase for deliveries to the Far East.
West Texas Intermediate dropped to settle at $118.50 a barrel after earlier touching a three-month high. Indian refiners are working on finalizing new six-month supply contracts for Russian crude, which if secured would be on top of the country’s existing purchases from Russia. This offset an earlier rally driven by Saudi Arabia’s boost to its official selling prices to Asia, which the market interpreted as a signal of the kingdom’s confidence in demand.
“Energy traders are confident this oil market will remain tight given the short-term supply outlooks from both OPEC+ and the US, but it has been a steady climb higher,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “Exhaustion could be settling in.”
Oil has rallied over 50% this year as rebounding demand from economies recovering from the pandemic coincided with a tightening market after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Fuel markets have also tightened considerably, just as the peak period for US demand kicks off with the summer driving season. Retail gasoline prices have rallied to a record, while futures in New York hit a fresh high on Monday.
Last week, OPEC+ agreed to accelerate output increases following repeated calls by the US to pump extra volumes. The producer group said it would add 648,000 barrels a day for July and August, about 50% more than the increases seen in recent months. However, the group has struggled recently to meet its supply targets, raising doubts about whether it would be able to meet the goal.
Prices:
- WTI for July delivery fell 37 cents to settle at $118.50 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for August settlement dropped 21 cents to settle at $119.51 a barrel.
Saudi Aramco raised its key Arab Light crude grade for Asian customers by $2.10 a barrel from June to $6.50 above the benchmark it uses. The market was expecting a boost of $1.50, according to a Bloomberg survey. The kingdom’s apparent confidence in Asian demand comes as China cautiously emerges from virus lockdowns that have strained its economy.
Meanwhile, Brent remains steeply backwardated, a bullish structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. The prompt time spread for the global benchmark touched $2.84 a barrel in backwardation earlier in the session.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- No Gas, Oil In Highly Anticipated Sasanof Well Off Australia
- Iran Might Get US OK To Flow More Oil Even Without Nuclear Deal
- Equinor Play Opening Well Gives No Oil
- US Boosts Biofuel Quotas Due To Rising Gasoline Prices
- SBM Offshore CTO Taking On Heerema Marine Contractors CEO Role
- Environmental Organizations Protest Jackdaw Development
- France Looking To UAE As Replacement For Russian Oil, Diesel
- Harvey Gulf Completes Carbon Neutral OSV Fleet
- Shell Enters Decarbonization Pact With Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas
- Xodus Opens Second Base In Australia
- Shell Gets Green Light To Develop Jackdaw Gas Field
- Woodside Closes Acquisition Of BHP Petroleum Business
- Shell Buys Fuel Retail Sites From Landmark Industries
- Equinor Terminates $428M Contract For Valaris Drillship
- U.S. Split Over Next Round Of Russia Sanctions
- Natural Gas Production In The Permian Hit Record Highs In 2021
- U.S. Gas Production Hits Record Highs In March, EIA Says
- CHC Has To Unwind Babcock Merger Over Competition Concerns
- Maritime Risk Intelligence Co Talks Iran, Greece Tanker Seizures
- Big Oil Investors Backing Off From Paris-Aligned Climate Targets
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers