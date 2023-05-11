Oil Falls for Second Day to Nearly $70 a Barrel
Oil fell for a second day as traders focused on bearish economic indicators and weakness in underlying physical markets.
West Texas Intermediate settled near $70 a barrel flip flopping early in Thursday’s session. Worries about a recession and any subsequent drop in oil consumption weighed on markets, traders said. Technical selling further exacerbated declines after data showed US jobless claims increased to the highest since October 2021 and weakness in the Chinese economy.
“WTI crude will need a couple of good catalysts to send prices above the $74 level,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “We could see oil consolidate between the $68- and $74-level over the short-term.”
Weakness in physical crude markets and growing stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub pushed the spread between nearby US crude futures into a market structure known as contango, indicating ample supplies in the short term.
Those factors blunted bullish trends, including signs of inflation moderating in the US, a bullish OPEC monthly outlook and a spate of supply outages from Canada to Iraq.
Prices:
- WTI for June delivery slid $1.69 to settle at $70.87 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for July settlement slumped $1.43 to settle at $74.98 a barrel.
-With assistance from Natalia Kniazhevich and Sri Taylor.
