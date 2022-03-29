Oil Falls as no Cease-Fire Agreement was Reached

Oil slipped as talks between Russia and Ukraine failed to reach an agreement on a cease-fire, while the U.S. cautioned against declaring progress as they await signs of de-escalation.

Futures in New York fell 1.6% to settle around $104 a barrel on Tuesday. Earlier in the session, West Texas Intermediate futures sank more than 7% and briefly traded under $100 after Moscow said it would sharply cut military operations near Kyiv and signaled a willingness to consider a presidential meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“We are still in a $100 environment, no question,” said Paul Sankey of Sankey Research on Bloomberg Television. China’s continuing lockdowns are also relieving some pressure, but markets remain volatile, he said. “China is taking heat out of the market, but if the heat comes back, that adds $10” a barrel.

Crude has largely traded above $100 a barrel since Moscow invaded Ukraine. Ensuing sanctions against Russia have caused extreme price gyrations in the oil market, leaving investors wary of trading. For the month of March, WTI has fluctuated on average over $9 per session.

“Fundamental traders and investors have taken their chips off the table in crude due to extremely high volatility, leaving the primary players in the market to be traders looking to hedge geopolitical risks,” said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management.

Following the conclusion of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinkin expressed skepticism about Russia’s promise to de-escalate its military activities around Kyiv. “There is what Russia says and there is what Russia does,” he told reporters.

Prices:

WTI for May delivery fell $1.72 to settle at $104.24 in New York

Brent for May settlement lost $2.25 to close at $110.23 a barrel

Elsewhere, China continues to grapple with its biggest Covid outbreak since the pandemic began. The latest restrictions in Shanghai could lower oil demand by as much as 200,000 barrels a day for the duration of the restrictions, consultant Rystad Energy said in a report.

(with assistance from Alex Longley)