Oil Falls Amid Broader Market Pressure
Oil erased gains from the past two sessions as earnings from multiple US companies disappointed, potentially signaling a dour short-term outlook for energy traders.
West Texas Intermediate settled at $80.13 a barrel, shedding almost 2%, the biggest drop since the first week of January. Oil succumbed to broader market pressure after disappointing results from a handful of economic-activity bellwethers, such as Union Pacific Corp and 3M Co., led investors to shun risk.
These results have tempered optimism for the economy in the near-term, said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. “That has oil prices giving up some of its recent gains.”
Traders will continue to monitor other earnings for any clues that could identify the economic outlook for China. Coming up, many will be sifting through the results of multinationals like Tesla Inc., as well as oil giants Chevron Corporation and Exxon Mobil Corporation for a sense of where they see the demand in the world’s largest crude importer, said Moya.
Prices:
- WTI for March delivery fell $1.49 to settle at $80.13 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for March settlement shed $2.06 to settle at $86.13 a barrel.
Oil advanced over the past two weeks on China’s swift pivot away from Covid restrictions, which may spur daily consumption to hit a record in 2023. Still, OPEC and its allies are staying conservative with production, as the group is expected to leave levels unchanged when they meet next week.
(with assistance from Julia Fanzeres)
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Norway Gas Riches Spur a Wave of Bullish Currency Calls
- Envoy Says USA to Boost Pressure on China to Stop Importing Iran Oil
- White House Uses GOP Oil Bills to Go on Gasoline Price Offensive
- Germany Still Years Away From Replacing Russian Gas Capacity
- France's CGT Union Plans Strike This Week in Energy Sector
- Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
- Texas Oil & Gas Industry Paid Record $24.7Bn In Taxes And Royalties
- Norway Gas Riches Spur a Wave of Bullish Currency Calls
- Envoy Says USA to Boost Pressure on China to Stop Importing Iran Oil
- BofA Flags Energy Price Trend
- USA Drops Rigs
- COPL Starts Oil Production At Cole Creek Unit In Wyoming
- This Will Be The Decade Of Energy Storage, Woodmac Believes
- India Becomes Largest Importer Of Russian Crude
- Rovco Pens Vessel Deal For Offshore Wind Site Characterization
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?
- Oil and Gas Market Recruitment Trends for 2023
- Analysts Predict Freeport LNG Restart Date
- Upstream Oil and Gas Will Have Another Strong Year in 2023
- Does USA SPR Bill Have Any Chance of Becoming Law?
- How Will Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Fare in 2023?
- Where Is the Henry Hub Gas Price Heading?
- Regardless Of Challenges, 2023 Will Not Disappoint EV Market
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market