Oil Experts Talk Ukraine - Russia Crisis

Oil markets lost ground on news of a Russian de-escalation on the Ukrainian border.

That’s what Rystad Energy’s senior vice president Claudio Galimberti highlighted in a statement sent to Rigzone late Tuesday, describing the development as a “classic knee-jerk reaction”. Galimberti noted that Russia’s claim of partially withdrawing troops from the Ukrainian border had slightly loosened the stranglehold the tensions have over the market, but added that the threat to supply persists, “especially considering Russia will continue large-scale military maneuvers in the region”.

“Although the geopolitical risk in the region has temporarily receded, Russia’s crude exports up to 700,000 barrels per day could still be at stake in the event of a war with Ukraine,” Galimberti said in the statement.

“As global demand goes from strength to strength and supply remains under threat, the market signals remain strongly bullish in the coming days despite … [Tuesday’s] retracement. Russian de-escalation notwithstanding, the fundamental signals for the global oil market remain overwhelmingly bullish,” the Rystad representative added.

In the statement, Galimberti outlined that OECD commercial crude and liquid inventories now sit at the lowest levels since November 2014 and noted that Brent backwardation is also at the highest level in a decade, “signaling a potential additional tightening in oil supply soon”.

“The current supply and demand fundamentals are fully compatible with Brent pricing close to $100 per barrel, and any supply disruption or demand surprise could push the benchmark past that landmark threshold,” Galimberti said.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis Adds Extra Momentum to Strong Rally

In a separate note sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, analysts at Standard Chartered highlighted that the Ukraine - Russia crisis has added extra momentum to an already strong oil price rally.

“The market, already volatile on fears that spare capacity might be limited, has been alarmed by the possibility of a contraction in the flow of Russian energy into Europe; Russia provides the EU with over 40 percent of its gas imports, and about a quarter of its crude oil imports,” the analysts stated in the note.

“We think it is highly unlikely that oil and gas flows will face sanctions given the economic and political sensitivity to higher energy prices and the difficulty of short-term substitution away from Russian supplies,” the Standard Chartered analysts added.

“In the medium term we expect Europe to seek to minimize exposure to Russian energy, and Russia to seek to develop markets in Asia as an alternative. However, in the short term we expect no reduction in the availability of oil and gas to Europe,” the analysts continued.

USA Prepared No Matter What

Providing an update on the Ukraine – Russia situation in a speech at the White House on Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States is prepared no matter what happens.

“We are ready with diplomacy — to be engaged in diplomacy with Russia and our Allies and partners to improve stability and security in Europe as a whole,” Biden said in the speech.

“And we are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which is still very much a possibility,” Biden added.

In the speech, Biden highlighted that the Russian Defense Ministry reported Tuesday that some military units are leaving their positions near Ukraine. While he added “that would be good”, Biden revealed that the U.S. had not yet verified that action.

“We have not yet verified that Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position,” Biden said in the speech.

“And the fact remains: Right now, Russia has more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine in Belarus and along Ukraine’s border,” he added.

