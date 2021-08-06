Oil Experts Look at Latest Market Hits and Misses

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers unpack a host of developments, including recent Covid concerns, price moves, inventory reports, company finances and pipeline projects. Read on to find out what they had to say.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at Investing.com: Few things happened as expected last week. In fact, the only constant that panned out was the persistent headwinds to crude prices from the Delta variant of Covid.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Crude markets opened substantially lower this week as the continuing spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant provided overwhelming bearish sentiment and traders seemed to awaken to the fact that the OPEC+ group was to increase output by 400,000+ barrels per day on the first of the month. WTI has slipped below $70 and is struggling to return to that level while Brent crude briefly broke $70 but is holding north of that critical price mark. Both grades are now trading below their 8-, 13- and 21-day Moving Averages, setting the stage for a possible technically driven rally.

Cases of the Delta variant continue to increase, giving traders concern that we will return to the lockdowns and quarantining that crippled oil demand last year. Areas of the U.S. are starting a return to mandated mask-wearing indoors while others are starting to require proof of vaccination for entry into restaurants and gyms. Additionally, Chinese manufacturing has fallen just as the global oil supplies are increasing. An unexpectedly bearish U.S. inventory report also aided in crude’s slide this week.

The EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report indicated that commercial oil inventories increased by 3.6 million barrels while analysts were calling for a 2.7 million barrel drop. The API reported that inventories decreased by 900,000 barrels. Total crude stored now sits at 439 million barrels, six percent below the five-year average for this time of year … The Dow has risen back over the 35k mark while the S&P and NASDAQ are all trading in record territory. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is lower on the week, providing some support for crude prices. The ‘Cinderella Story’ of the summer continues to be natural gas, which is trading at traditionally wintertime levels, rising back over the $4.00 level after falling last week.

Mark Le Dain, Vice President of Strategy at Validere: Energy companies confirmed that their free cash flow is real with quarterly releases. Canadian Natural Resources delivered approx. $1.5 billion in free cash flow, after dividends, which is an incredible number for any company in any industry. Enerplus meanwhile reaffirmed that they are on track for free cash flow in 2021 representing almost a 25 percent FCF yield. Many names across the sector have comparable free cash flow yields and are directing these to dividend raises and buyback programs, which should further reinforce this trend as those dollars are kept away from the drillbit.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: U.S. operators clearly remain committed to capital spending discipline and free cash flow generation based on 2Q results and updated outlooks. For instance, despite higher commodity prices driving a sequential increase in upstream earnings of over $600 million (~25 percent), Exxon’s release showed CAPEX trending to the bottom end of the guidance range for 2021 and indicated a longer-term focus on rebuilding balance sheet capacity. ConocoPhillips provided an updated 10-year plan that forecasts over $70 billion of free cash flow at $50 WTI, with breakeven prices $10 per barrel lower than the 2019 version. While service companies have been suggesting initial signs of pricing improvements, at least to offset cost inflation, these data points indicate substantial margin gains may take some time to materialize.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: The Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) increased its capacity by 180,000 barrels per day for a total of 750,000 barrels per day currently with plans to reach 1.1 million barrels per day eventually. Last month, the 450-mile, 2.0 billion cubic feet per day Waha Hub to Texas Gulf Coast Whistler Pipeline was put into service.

Oil trading in narrow range was expected. The market wants some really good news, or some really bad news, to form the basis of an excuse to break out of this range. Both WTI and Brent are up today [August 5]. One year out, WTI is right above $63. Is that because of fear, that demand will flatten or weaken? No, I think it is because of an expectation that there will be plenty of supply to meet recovering demand in 2022.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Krishnan: The first, of course, was the unexpected build in U.S. crude stockpiles, only the second in 11 weeks. The 3.6 million barrel surge in crude inventories for the week ending July 30 stunned a market that was expecting a drawdown of almost exactly that much, to the tune of three million barrels. The build was driven by a tumble in exports, which cratered beneath the long-held minimum of two million barrels per day to 1.904 million barrels per day, from the previous week’s 2.489 million. The export slump may be a one-off occurrence, but if Delta-Covid concerns continue to erode the global demand for oil, then U.S. oil shipments could see persistent downward pressure. It’s too early to tell, but it’s certainly something that shouldn’t be discounted.

The other surprise was the huge drawdown in U.S. gasoline stockpiles. Here you had a near six-million barrel plunge versus the forecast draw of 1.5 million. Before losing sleep over this crude draw, it's important to remember that we're already heading for the twilight stage of summer gasoline demand. There’s officially only six weeks of summer left. Between last week and this weekend, kids in the U.S. are out for their last hurrah before heading back to school and college. So, this huge draw could also be a one-off thing. In fact, the only inventory data from the end-July week that might be truly indicative is the one on diesel-led distillates, which showed a build of 832,000 barrels versus a forecast drawdown of 500,000. This tells us that trucking demand for diesel may have passed the best of the summer.

Le Dain: Gasoline cracks continue to look fantastic and are starting to reach multi-year highs. There have been a lot of conversations around the weakness in the physical market during the crude rally, which makes this surprising, but we do seem to be at a point where cracks should support continued runs.

Donnel: It has been unusual to see natural gas prices above $4.00 at any point in time over the last five years, but contracts have been trading in that range for the last couple of weeks, supported by forecasts for continued high temperatures. Prices can move around a lot based on changing weather patterns this time of year, but LNG demand remains structurally sound and overall storage levels are well below five-year averages and are expected to remain so through the injection season. Many gas producers are well hedged, but the higher near-term contracts will further support E&P cash flows at the margins and potentially add justification for incremental adds to capital budgets into 2022.

Mcnulty: We were running out of jet fuel, and now we are not. Refineries are clearly processing more crude oil to produce high-demand products like Jet A and Jet A-1. Per the EIA U.S. refinery jet fuel production has increased by eight percent in the last couple of months. This is and will continue to be bullish for crude oil demand.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com