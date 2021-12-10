Oil Experiencing Pandemic Deja Vu

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers look at developments regarding the Omicron Covid variant, oil prices and more. Read on to find out what they had to say.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Global oil markets are experiencing a level of pandemic deja vu as the Omicron variant portends demand destruction with European governments re-instituting restrictions. The UK has issued a new work from home mandate and mask guidelines while a Japanese study contends this version of Covid-19 is four times more transmissible than Delta. After falling below $62.50 last week, WTI was on the rebound and had a three day rally until multiple bearish signals emerged late this week. In addition to Omicron concerns, a small inventory draw, large product builds and a stronger U.S. dollar all worked to push the American standard towards the $70.50 per barrel mark. Meanwhile, Brent crude followed a similar pattern slipping to near $72.00. Both grades, while lower on the week, appear to be heading for higher settlements week on week. Saudi Arabia earlier in the week raised its selling price for oil delivered to Asia and the U.S. as the kingdom foresees increasing oil demand which help fuel the short-lived rally. The announcement by the Biden administration that it will seek “additional measures” against Iran’s economy should they continue to stall in the nuclear talks was discounted by the market.

The EIA’s weekly petroleum status report indicated that commercial crude inventories fell last week by a mere 240,000 barrels to 433 million barrels, seven percent below the average for this time of year. The API reported that inventories decreased by 3.1 million barrels while WSJ analysts called for a drop of 1.3 million barrels. Refinery utilization rose to 89.8 percent from 88.8 percent the prior week. Total motor gasoline inventories increased 3.9 million barrels and are now five percent below the five-average for this time of year. Distillate inventories rose 2.7 million barrels and now stand at seven percent below the five-year average. Crude oil stocks at the key Cushing, OK. hub gained 2.4 million barrels to 31 million barrels, or about 41 percent of capacity there, for the fourth straight weekly gain. 1.7 million barrels was withdrawn from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the delivery of the previously announced sales. U.S. oil production increased another 100,000 barrels per day to 11.7 million barrels per day, a 19-month high, vs. 11.1 million barrels per day at this time last year. The U.S. oil and gas rig count stayed the same last week. In its latest short-term energy outlook, the EIA has lowered the average price for Brent crude to $70.60 per barrel this year and to $70.05 per barrel for 2022.

Despite some daily gyrations, all three major U.S. stock market indices are up for the week. However, this economic optimism has not helped oil prices. Meanwhile, an extremely volatile U.S. dollar is also higher this week which tends to suppress crude prices. Natural gas has ‘taken it on the chin’ this week as unseasonably warm weather spreads across the U.S. while the year on year storage deficit appears to no longer be a concern. The January NYMEX futures contract for natural gas ‘gapped-down’ on the ‘Open’ Sunday, falling almost $0.30/MMBtu. The EIA weekly natural gas storage report indicated a 59 billion cubic foot withdrawal while analysts had predicted a 53 billion cubic foot decline. Last year’s withdrawal was 75 billion cubic feet while the five-year average was 55 billion cubic feet. Total gas in storage is now at 3.50 trillion cubic feet, 9.2 percent below last year while the deficit to the five-year average is 2.5 percent. Dry natural gas production last week was 95.4 billion cubic feet per day while consumption was 110 billion cubic feet per day. Pipeline exports to Mexico were 5.3 billion cubic feet per day, down from 5.4 billion cubic feet per day, while LNG exports dropped to 11.9 billion cubic feet per day from 12.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: News regarding impacts from the Omicron Covid variant once again was the primary driver of crude prices during the week. Overall, current month contracts had recouped about half of the declines late November following the initial determination of the new strain as symptoms appear to be less severe and hospitalization rates remain relatively low. However, prices retreated again on Thursday as there were conflicting reports on the efficacy of vaccines and England introduced incremental restrictions, including requirements to work from home when feasible. Expect headlines to continue to influence prices over the near-term.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Seng: Countries having to resort to lockdowns and mask mandates again has forced the market to monitor the Omicron variant more closely. Natural gas’ huge price fall was unexpected.

